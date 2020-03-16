N.J. imposes statewide 8 p.m. curfew, closes schools starting Wednesday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a statewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Monday that will severely restrict business operations and discourage individual travel in an extraordinary effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Democrat also announced that all schools in the state would close starting Wednesday, including public, private and parochial schools from grades K-12, as well as all colleges and universities.

“We’re going to get through this as one family — in our case, one Jersey family,” Murphy said during a Monday morning conference call with reporters. “We will get through it, assuming we all do our part.”

Under restrictions that will also take effect in New York and Connecticut, all non-essential travel is “strongly discouraged” from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening and “all non-essential businesses must close” during the same period, Murphy said.

Some businesses face even more severe restrictions. Gyms, movie theaters, casinos and racetracks will all close at 8 p.m. Monday and remain shuttered indefinitely.

Bars and restaurants will also close indefinitely at 8 p.m., but only for dine-in service. They can continue to provide take-out and delivery meals.

“This will remain in effect for the foreseeable future,” Murphy said on a conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who announced similar restrictions in their states. “We want everybody to be home, not out.”

Only a “very limited list” of critical businesses — such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and medical offices — will be allowed to stay open past the statewide curfew, Murphy said.

The dramatic measures to enforce social distancing across three states come a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, and as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey ticked up to 98 with two deaths.

Consistent with that guidance, Murphy also cancelled all public events of 50 or more people.

During the day, he said, non-essential businesses will only be allowed to remain open if they limit occupancy to 50 people or fewer.

On Sunday, Murphy gave some insight into his thinking behind the curfew.

“I saw too many videos last night of packed bars, people passing bottles drinking from the same bottle, literally globbed on top of each other,” Murphy said. “Short of shutting the entire state down, clipping establishments by a number of hours each night in particular, we believe will have a meaningful, positive outcome in terms of social distancing.”

Cuomo said Monday that coming up with the same rules for closings across several states is “imperative” to prevent people simply driving from one locale to another to evade coronavirus-related closures.

“So don’t even think about going to a neighboring state because there’s going to be a different set of conditions,” Cuomo said, adding that the three states are “the only region in the country” to have taken such coordinated action.

Murphy emphasized that people who feel healthy have as important a role to play in this moment as people who are feeling ill.

“Just because you don’t feel sick — and this is a particular shout-out to our young people — it doesn’t mean you aren’t carrying the virus,” he said. “The last thing anyone should be thinking about is going out and potentially spreading the disease.”