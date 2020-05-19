To date, New Jersey has reported 148,039 COVID-19 cases and 10,435 related deaths.

Hospitals hurting despite influx of patients

As harrowing tales of medical heroism emerged at overrun New Jersey hospitals and health care workers used the phrase “war zone” to describe intensive care units, the health systems where these scenes played out were bleeding money.

Turning a profit in the hospital business is not as simple as being busy. On the contrary, the combination of new expenses to fight the pandemic and the related suspension of elective procedures to create bed space for COVID-19 patients pushed hospitals’ operating margins to 30% in the red.

That’s compared to about 4% positive before the pandemic, according to a new survey of the state’s 71 hospitals by the New Jersey Hospital Association.

“COVID-19 demonstrates that even health care — long assumed to be immune to economic downturns — is vulnerable in an event of this magnitude,” said Cathy Bennett, the association’s president, adding that the industry’s response to the crisis “doesn’t come without risk to hospitals’ own fiscal health.”

Since New Jersey’s first reported case of coronavirus on March 4, expenses at New Jersey’s 71 acute care hospitals have increased nearly 11% — or $214 million — a month, the association found. That was to cover everything from staff overtime and PPE to refrigerated trucks to store bodies.

Revenues, meanwhile, plummeted 32% — or $650 million — a month, largely due to the suspension of elective procedures.

Halted on March 27, those procedures will be able to resume May 26, although it’s unclear how quickly those services will return to hospitals.

The NJHA’s report noted that the financial strain on hospitals will be “long lasting” but did not suggest that any were at risk of closing. New Jersey health systems did receive $1.7 billion in federal relief earlier this month but, according to the report, “the complete picture of the erosion of hospital finances will not fully reveal itself for months to come.”