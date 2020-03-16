Most airlines could be bankrupt by May. Governments will have to help

Global aviation is shutting down because of the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions designed to contain it, and many airlines will need government bailouts within weeks or face bankruptcy.

Airlines across the world are grounding planes, laying off workers and scrambling to preserve cash as measures to contain the outbreak prompt flight bans and wipe out global travel demand.

The three biggest global airline alliances — oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance — urged governments to "evaluate all possible means" to assist the industry. They represent more than 58 of the world's leading carriers. Some European airlines have already issued urgent appeals for help.

According to CAPA Centre for Aviation, a consultancy, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt by the end of May unless governments intervene. "Coordinated government and industry action is needed — now — if catastrophe is to be avoided," the firm said in a report published Monday. "Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded, and what flights there are operate much less than half full."

Sweeping capacity cuts

Most of the world's biggest airlines have announced dramatic reductions to schedules and have idled hundreds of planes. Employees have been asked to take voluntary unpaid leave, while senior executives take pay cuts, in the face of the worst aviation crisis in history.

American Airlines said Saturday it would reduce its international capacity by three-quarters between March 16 and May 6. United Airlines said it will cut capacity in half for April and May, while Delta is reducing capacity by 40% in the next few months — the largest cut in the company's history. Delta is down to just one flight a day on five European routes.

Governments are now facing calls from airlines for financial assistance.

Virgin Atlantic, which has asked staff to take two months of unpaid leave, said in a statement Monday that the United Kingdom's aviation sector alone will need government support of between $6.1 billion and $9.2 billion.

Heavily indebted budget carrier Norwegian Air said Friday that it needed urgent help from government to strengthen its cash position. The company said Monday that it will "gradually cancel" most of its flights and temporarily lay off 90% of its workforce, or about 7,300 people.

The International Air Transport Association said last week that airlines will need "emergency measures to get through the crisis," urging governments to consider extending lines of credit, reducing infrastructure costs and easing taxes.

The chief executives of large U.S. carriers have not yet endorsed bailouts. At an investor conference on March 10, they insisted that they are in a much better position than in the past. But that was before President Donald Trump's ban on travel from most of Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Labor unions on both sides of the Atlantic are pleading for governments to step in. United's pilots union said Sunday there will be a "call to action" this week to ask the U.S. administration to help, while Britain's pilots union said that without "significant government support now there may not be a UK aviation industry left."

There are about 460,000 jobs in the U.S. airline industry, according to the Labor Department, and most of these are well paid with healthy benefits.

CAPA Centre for Aviation said the nature of the crisis required a global, coordinated response but said it believed that was unlikely to happen.

"It will consist mostly of bailing out selected national airlines. If that is the default position, emerging from the crisis will be like entering a brutal battlefield, littered with casualties," the firm said.