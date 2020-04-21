As the number of COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia exceeded 10,000, a city official said today that Muslims will not be able to congregate in the mosques during the approaching month of Ramadan and that the city's largest Eid gathering would be canceled because of the mandate for social distancing.
Muslims will observe Ramadan from Thursday through May 23, but the celebration of the holiest month in the Islamic calendar will look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need to maintain social distance due to COVID-19 means that Muslims will not be able to congregate in the mosques during Ramadan as they normally would,” said Rev. Naomi Washington-Leaphart, the city's director for faith-based and interfaith affairs. “They will also not be able to eat in the large groups that are typical of this month."
Washington-Leaphart said the Muslim community is working to overcome some of the limitations imposed by the pandemic, and that there may even be a positive aspect this year.
"The Muslim community in Philadelphia is cooperating to make sure that all Muslims have something to eat at sunset, and that they do not feel isolated because of this situation," she said. "The most important aspect of Ramadan, increasing God-consciousness, can be attained despite social distancing limitations. In fact, in many ways, Muslims may find this to be an opportunity for great spiritual growth.”
Washington-Leaphart said that because of the pandemic, the Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund has made the difficult decision to cancel the Philly Eid in the Park Festival, the city’s largest Eid event, attended last year by over 15,000 community members.
The organization has planned an alternative experience for families, the Eid Al-Fitr Meals on Wheels and Family Fun program, on Saturday, May 30. For more information, email contact@phillyeidinthepark.org.
In the city's COVID-19 update today, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia now exceeds 10,000.
With an additional 475 presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, the total is now 10,028, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said.
”Today we reached a sad milestone in our count of the number of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the virus," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.
"Unfortunately, that number will continue to grow," Farley said. "However, the number of new cases diagnosed each day has leveled off, which is a sign that we have slowed the spread of the virus by everyone keeping their distance from each other and wearing masks. We just need to keep that up.”
The Department of Public Health confirmed 24 additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the city's death toll to 394, of which 208 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.