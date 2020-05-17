In response to the need for more coronavirus testing, Dr. Ala Stanford has rallied a group of fellow Black doctors to provide free testing for people in African-American neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area.

Stanford has tested more than 1,500 residents free of charge in Philadelphia, where Blacks make up nearly half of the coronavirus cases.

Amid concerns in the health care community about the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on Black and brown communities, Stanford and other doctors decided to take action and formed the Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium.

“I just couldn’t be part of another town hall meeting or watch another webinar or talk about how pervasive the social determinants of health are and not do anything,” the pediatric surgeon told ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis.

“The need is great ... It just confirms to us that we’re exactly where we need to be testing these communities,” said Stanford. Stanford and her team have done testing at more than half a dozen Philadelphia-area churches.

More testing is needed to help address the health disparities in the African-American community in the Philadelphia region.

A blanket approach by state and city officials to fighting the coronavirus will not provide adequate information to determine where resources can be used most effectively.

More information is needed on where to focus resources, where to do testing, where to put testing sites, and where is the best opportunity to combat the virus in Philadelphia, the poorest big city in the country, according to the latest U.S. Census numbers. In Philadelphia, 24.9% of the city’s nearly 1.6 million residents live in poverty. Those in poverty are having a significantly harder time getting access to tests.

Epidemiologist Dr. Usama Bilal said he’s finding residents in Philadelphia’s wealthiest ZIP code are five times more likely to get tested than those in North Philadelphia, home to some of the city’s poorest ZIP codes.

In North Philadelphia’s 19120 ZIP code, just 2.7 per 1,000 people are getting tested. The median household income there is around $37,000.

By contrast, the 19102 ZIP code in Philadelphia’s center city has a median household income of more than $90,000. Testing rates there were 16 per 1,000 people.

“What we’re finding in the Philadelphia area were the number of tests that were being conducted for professional people was about five or four times higher than in the poorer areas,” Bilal told ABC News.

Bilal said the trend is not unique to Philadelphia but exists in data found in other cities, where the number of positive tests tends to be higher in poorer areas.

“I call it the epidemic that never ends,” he said. “One day we’ll get out of coronavirus ... The epidemic that we really need to control long term is social inequality and that you know has centuries of history. It has many different intersecting axes [racism, classism, gender discrimination]. There are many, many things going on there.”

Stanford said she’ll continue to test until she believes that Philadelphia officials are doing enough testing.

Congressman Dwight Evans is among those pushing city and state officials to help Stanford and her team. “This needs to happen. She deserves the help,” he said.

The state and the city should help fund the efforts of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

We also agree with Stanford that the government could set up a better testing infrastructure to help Black communities. “I don’t see the resources, I don’t even see the cash, or the move into getting people tested,” said Stanford.