The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus.
Philadelphia’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus hit 890 on Sunday. Seventy-eight people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, which is caused by the virus.
City officials reported an increase of 84 presumed cases of the virus in Philadelphia on Sunday. Testing was underreported over the weekend because two testing laboratories did not provide reports Saturday or Sunday.
Four people died from the virus in Philadelphia on Sunday, all in their 70s and 80s, the Kenney administration reported, bringing the total fatalities to eight. Officials have not provided information about the gender or race of the victims.
Five deaths were nursing home residents. The Kenney administration was not releasing the location of the nursing home facilities.
Liacouras Center at Temple University
The conversion of Temple University’s Liacouras Center into a medical facility kicked off this weekend.
Federal agencies delivered equipment to the stadium in North Philadelphia, including cots, commodes, walkers and monitoring equipment.
The stadium is outfitted to house 250 hospital beds.
The use of the facility has yet to be determined.
More meal distribution sites
On Monday the city opened 20 more locations for residents to pick up free food during the pandemic.
The new sites, which include houses of worship, will offer a box of food per household on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon.
A full list of the food sites can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2QWinaC.
More food distribution sites are expected to be added.
School district learning packets, free meals for children
The School District’s second round of learning guides for students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 are now available online.
The curriculum can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
The district is providing hard copies of the curriculum at the 49 free meal distribution centers at school buildings for the first time Monday.
All schools are closed through April 6. Officials currently plan for staff to return to schools on April 7 and students to return on April 9.
The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon on varying days at different locations. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Charter school sites will offer meals at 25 schools. Families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
Meals also will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
