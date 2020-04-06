Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
Monday marked a month since the first case of the new coronavirus was discovered in Pennsylvania.
The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus.
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 3,189 on Sunday, up approximately 31% from 2,430 on Friday.
Deaths of Philadelphia residents from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, hit 43 as Monday began, up 65% from 26 on Friday.
Hospitals in the region were treating 831 individuals with COVID-19, 474 of whom were in city hospitals.
Don’t put your recycling out today
Recycling collection is canceled this week.
On April 13, recycling collection will resume on an every-other-week schedule until at least May 15 due to staffing shortages in the city’s Streets Department.
Regular trash collection will continue on schedule.
More meal distribution sites
The city and partnering organizations will offer free meals at scores of locations today.
Between 10 a.m. and noon., residents can pick up one box of food per household, which should last them five days. No identification or proof of income is required.
A full list of the food sites can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2QWinaC.
School district learning packets, free meals for students
The School District will provide meals for students between 9 a.m. and noon at district schools.
Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Student-learning guides will be available at those sites. The curriculum also can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
Charter school sites will offer meals at 25 schools. Families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
Meals also will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
All Philadelphia schools are closed indefinitely.
Volunteers
Individuals looking to volunteer to help the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic can sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps at phila.gov/mrc.
