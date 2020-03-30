More African Americans seem to be testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia.
The predominance of Blacks known to test positive for the virus in recent days marked a shift from earlier results that showed more whites testing positive for the disease, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley on Monday.
Farley cautioned that the data on the racial makeup represented only about 15% of positive cases — a “very small” number — because most of the city’s testing information lacked details about race.
“What this does do is just emphasize again this virus does not discriminate,” Farley said. “The virus is in every neighborhood; it’s in every population.”
One new death was reported from COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, in the city on Monday, bringing the total to nine. The most recent death was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, Farley said.
Five of the nine deaths reported in Philadelphia were residents of nursing home facilities. City officials have refused to provide additional information about fatalities from the infection.
The city logged 1,072 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 182 from Sunday. Farley said the jump in confirmed cases was due to a backlog of tests results from laboratories that did not provide results over the weekend.
Seventy-nine Philadelphians have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Of the total cases, 74 were known to be healthcare workers.
Testing for the virus is available at 16 sites in and around the city, which have been testing about 1,000 people a day combined. Those sites were primarily testing healthcare workers with symptoms and individuals above the age of 50.
City hospitals have not seen a surge in patients and care remains accessible, Farley said.
However, officials expect the number of patients with coronavirus to increase over the next two weeks.
It remained uncertain when coronavirus cases might peak in the city, Farley said. That will depend on how effectively individuals practice social distancing.
“If our social distancing is very effective, we may not see a surge at all,” he said.
Liacouras Center prepared to be field hospital
Philadelphia has set up a field hospital at the Liacouras Center at Temple University to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
But uncertainty surrounding medical staffing and equipment could hamper patient capacity and services provided at the facility.
Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel, who heads the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said staffing at the site will depend on “who is available out there” from institutions and volunteers.
“The level of care that we’re going to be able to provide is ultimately about how many clinical professionals we can bring to this facility and the additional equipment they may need to handle different cohorts of patients,” Thiel said.
Whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide staffing also remains unknown.
While Thiel believed Philadelphia was in line to receive “federal assets,” including staff and equipment, he sidestepped a question about whether FEMA would dedicate staff to the site, saying resources were “extremely limited across the nation.”
During the Kenney administration’s daily briefing, Farley said city officials were coordinating a staffing plan for the facility but did not provide specifics or detail.
“We don’t have specific numbers on that now,” Farley said. “We want to have enough staff to be able to safely operate that for whatever patients it handles.”
Back at the Liacouras Center, Thiel called on volunteers to sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps. Individuals can sign up on the city’s website at phila.gov/mrc.
“We’re going to need a lot of help as this continues to unfold,” Thiel said.
More than 200 hospital beds and medical equipment were set up inside the stadium over the weekend. The city could add to the number of hospital beds at the stadium, but that will depend on the staffing and equipment availability.
Thiel provided updates about the site alongside Joe Sheridan, general manager of the Liacouras Center, and Ken Pagurek, who is team leader of PA-Task Force 1, an urban search-and-rescue group overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The site was a collaboration between FEMA, and state and city agencies. The city’s Department of Public Health will manage the site.
Whether the city opens the makeshift hospital will depend on whether residents practice social distancing and follow the governor’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, which is caused by the virus, Thiel said.
“This is another thing that we hope we’ll never have to use,” Thiel said referring to the stadium.
What patients will use of the site remains uncertain, Thiel said. If the site is activated, it could be used to handle COVID-19 patients or non-virus infected patients from local hospitals, among others.
“Right now, pretty much anything’s possible,” Thiel said referring to the site’s use.
The site remains empty of patients as hospitals currently have enough beds available.
Thiel said the anticipated scale of the pandemic was beyond what Philadelphia or any city could handle.
“An event of this magnitude,” he said, “is not something that any one agency or organization or even city can handle on its own.”
More meal distribution sites
On Monday, the city opened 20 more locations for residents to pick up free food during the pandemic.
The new sites, which include houses of worship, will offer a box of food per household on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon.
A full list of the food sites can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2QWinaC.
More food distribution sites are expected to be added.
School district learning packets, free meals for children
The School District’s second round of learning guides for students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 are now available online.
The curriculum can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/33UHrUB.
The district is providing hard copies of the curriculum at the 49 free meal distribution centers at school buildings for the first time Monday.
All schools are closed through April 6. Officials currently plan for staff to return to schools on April 7 and students to return on April 9.
The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon on varying days at different locations. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.
Charter school sites will offer meals at 25 schools. Families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.
Meals also will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:
- Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.
- Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive
- Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.
- John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.
- Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.
- West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.
The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.
Basketball rims coming down
In an effort to cut down on social gatherings, the city began removing rims at basketball courts last week in “hotspot areas” around the city based on complaints, said City Managing Director Brian Abernathy, but he did not provide those specific locations.
“You’re going to continue to see rims come down across the parks system,” Abernathy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.