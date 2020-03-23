Monday coronavirus update: Mayor Kenney's 'stay-at-home' order goes into effect

The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m. about the city’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kenney’s “stay at home” order for all residents started at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Under the order, all public and private gatherings occurring outside a single household are prohibited, except those activities related to essential businesses and essential personal activities, the latter of which includes going out to buy food or seek medical attention.

Outdoor activities such as walking, running, cycling, operating a wheelchair are permitted as long as social distancing guideline are observed.

Walk-in takeout orders at restaurants are now prohibited, while meals ordered via the internet, phone and drive-thru are permitted.

On Sunday, 11 new individuals tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 96. Sixteen of the 96 are healthcare workers.

Free meals for children

The city and School District will provide meals at 80 new locations starting today for children 18 and younger.

The meals will be provided between 9 a.m. and noon on varing days at different locations. Families will receive six meals per student, three breakfasts and three lunches.

Forty-nine district-run schools will offer meals Mondays and Thursday only.

Charter school sites will offer meals at 25 schools. Families should check those charter school websites for days of meal distribution.

Meals also will be offered at the following Philadelphia Housing Authority locations:

Abbottsford Homes Community Center, 3226 McMichael St.

Bartram Village Community Center, 5404 Gibson Drive

Raymond Rosen Homes Community Center, 2301 W. Edgley St.

John F. Street Community Center, 1100 Poplar St.

Wilson Park Community Center, 2500 Jackson St.

West Park Apartments Community Center, 300 N. Busti St.

The full list of schools, public housing and older adult centers where meals will be distributed, visit http://bit.ly/CVmeals.