Monday coronavirus update: City closes all courts, and non-essential businesses and gov't offices

In an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus throughout the city, Mayor Jim Kenney has halted all non-essential city government operations and ordered non-essential businesses to close until March 27 and possibly longer.

Philadelphia City Council also has canceled its meetings for the next two weeks. Council President Darrell Clarke said City Council could possibly work remotely to push through a transfer ordinance that would give the Kenney administration $85 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

City courts also will close Tuesday through March 31.

“These changes will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly,” Kenney said a news conference in the Mayor’s Reception Room in City Hall.

“Be calm but be sensible,” Kenney added. “Look out for each other. Look out for your elderly neighbors.”

Philadelphia had nine confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday.

The newest case is a man who had traveled internationally, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

City officials have identified 104 people who had contacts with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Farley said. Those people are being monitored or under self-quarantine, but Farley noted city officials are still in the process of connecting with some of them.

The city has received 88 test results in the last 24 hours and the one new COVID-19 case was discovered among them, Farley said.

While national and private laboratories have “greatly increased their testing capacity and throughput,” Farley said, “we want doctors to test more people” who have symptoms.

“We need to test more people who don’t have this infection so that we can identify the few people who have this infection who we’re missing right now,” Farley said.

The health commissioner also said there are several health care providers in the city who are setting up rapid testing for coronavirus, including drive-thru testing sites. The city is also exploring those options.

Farley recommended people cancel gatherings involving more than 50 people, following new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the city banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people for 30 days and recommended canceling events of 250 to 999 people.

“We know that if this virus were to spread unchecked, that would overwhelm our health care system,” Farley said.

All city offices will be closed Tuesday. Essential city services that will remain open include public safety, health and human services, utilities, sanitation and payroll.

Essential businesses that will be allowed to remain open include health care facilities, supermarkets and grocery stores, big box stores, pharmacies, discount stores, mini markets, daycare centers, hardware stores, gas stations, banks, post offices, veterinary clinics, pet stores and laundromats and dry cleaners.

Other stores that sell the following products are allowed to remain open: frozen food, personal hygiene products, soaps and detergents, medical and orthopedic equipment, over-the-counter medication, household appliances, electrical materials, plumbing materials, heating materials, home heating fuel, hardware and paint, photography equipment, telecommunications equipment, audio/visual consumer electronics, and gasoline for cars.

Restaurants and other establishments that sell food may offer take-out and delivery services while the restrictions are in place.

Non-essential businesses that do not close will be shut down by the city. Farley said anyone who sees a bar, restaurant or other non-essential business open should call the city to report them. The number is 215-685-7495.

Kenney said his administration is exploring relief options for small businesses in the city. One such option is a program that will offer grants and zero-interest loans; more information about the program will be available in the coming days.

Hospitals

Several hospitals have taken measures to increase capacity in the case of a surge in patients, including discontinuing elective surgeries and procedures.

“For the moment, we feel comfortable,” Farley said about the capability of city hospitals to respond to the pandemic.

Farley said city hospitals have seen a “slight uptick” in emergency room visits.

City officials have yet to form a plan to assist the homeless.

Officials were considering expanding the city’s shelter capacity and offering quarantine space for those who exhibit symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

“That work is ongoing,” said City Manager Brian Abernathy, adding that a completed plan ought to be unveiled this week.

The city’s nine health centers, which offer free and low-cost health care, have not seen an increase in patients, Farley said.

In preparation for any potential surge in patient visits, officials at the city’s health centers continue to reduce the number of planned routine health care visits, such as annual checkups.

‘Uncharted territory’

Kenney said Monday morning the city was in “uncharted territory” as it continues to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“There’s no handbook for this and we’re doing our best to fly the plane straight and get everything done that we need to get done,” Kenney said.

The mayor visited Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia with School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite and Councilman Kenyatta Johnson. Tilden is one of 30 locations citywide offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for students while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Free meals for students are offered between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. The city also opened 50 city-owned facilities, including gyms and recreation centers, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide spaces for students and “limited meals” at 3 p.m.

While standing in front of scores of brown paper bags filled with food, Hite said the city and district were evaluating the free food program to determine how the process would move forward.

“This is the first day” of the free food program, Hite said. “And we want to make sure that we’re going to look at how we distribute and how many individuals come in to pick up these meals and then we will adjust accordingly.”

Kenney added that resources and meals would be shifted to other areas to meet demand.

Hite said educational packets will be distributed on Tuesday. Hite was not certain yet where they would be made available that morning.

Kenney said officials would extend the free meal program in the event schools are shut down beyond the current two-week closure.

Schools closed, meals distributed

Alonzo Wise’s three children rifled through the brown paper bags that held their free breakfast and lunch for the day on the steps of Tilden Middle School on Monday morning.

“Just wait till we get home, yo!” he told his children, twins Mikel and Mikai, 7, and Jace, 5.

On the first day that schools were closed districtwide in response to the virus, Wise was among a few dozen parents to arrive at the Southwest Philadelphia middle school before 10 a.m. The bags contained shelf-stable foods, including cereal, fruit, milk, crackers, yogurt, cheese or other items.

Wise, who is employed as an inventory worker at local Walmart stores, was off work that day because of store closures due to the virus. He said the district-provided meals were critical.

“On a day-to-day basis, we depend on the schools while we’re at work,” Wise said. “We factor in them eating at school and providing lunch at school. Them helping us out during a time like this — a disaster — is very helpful.

“As parents, we try to make a way regardless of what it is, but it’s very helpful that we ain’t got to go beyond that point to try and figure out what we’re going to do for our kids.”

Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for the district, said the district had a supply of upwards of 100,000 meals leading into the school closures, which were part of the federal free- and reduced-meal program. That food was expected to last for two weeks.

Community partners are expected to provide free meals on the weekends.

Lewis said the district was working with state and federal officials to prepare for the potential of providing meals beyond the current closures.

“This is something that none of us have really experienced,” Lewis said. “So we really guess as to what happens but we will be doing everything possible to make sure we take care of our students and their families.”

A full list of meal sites and spaces provided by the city is available at philasd.org.