The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Friday announced that it had counted 470 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the city to 17,517.
It was also the fifth straight day that there were no new cases of the viral infection in Philadelphia jails, officials said. The current total number of positive cases in city jails is 18.
City officials once again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes behavioral health facilities, and the Department of Prisons.
Health department officials confirmed 59 new coronavirus-related deaths in Philadelphia, bringing the number of people in the city who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 875. Roughly 53% of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.
Finally, it was reported that 1,628 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, including 879 in Philadelphia.
