City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley was cautiously optimistic Thursday, announcing that “the situation with the epidemic today is looking better in several ways.”
Farley said the city has gone four straight days without a confirmed coronavirus case in its jails. The numbers of confirmed new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are also dropping.
“All the data says that, in general, we’re moving in the right direction,” Farley said. “The actions where we are right now are absolutely slowing the spread of the virus. It’s a very good thing. At the same time, the fact that we have 350 cases in a day means that there are plenty of people out there with this infection, so we’re not ready to reopen yet.”
It’s important that people continue to stay home, and wear masks whenever they have to go out.
“I don’t like wearing a mask anymore than anybody else, but this really is the key to us reopening Philadelphia in a safe way, so we can get our economy moving, and not have the virus going at the same time,” he said. “So if you’re not used to wearing [a mask], get used to it now; it’s going to make a big difference in the future.”
The city counted 350 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,047 since the beginning of the outbreak in the city.
“We’re also seeing progress in our infections in congregate settings — for people who live together,” he added. “We’re seeing a decline in cases from nursing homes, and in our city’s jails.”
The city counted no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jails on Thursday.
“This is about four days in a row where we’ve had no new cases in the city’s jails, and that’s a very good thing,” Farley said.
Twenty-three inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, Farley said, and three of them have recovered and been removed from isolation.
City officials confirmed 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the city on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 816. Roughly 52% of the people who died were nursing home residents.
City officials also report that 911 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,677 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
Testing is becoming increasingly available, with Farley reporting that there are now more than 40 sites in Philadelphia, and more than 60 in the Philadelphia region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.