The Philadelphia health commissioner said today that the city is "moving in the right direction" to slow the coronavirus pandemic, but he cannot say when the city will be able to reopen.
“I can’t say because I can’t predict the future,” Dr. Thomas Farley said at the city's daily briefing on the crisis. “I can say now that we are clearly moving in the right direction.”
As other parts of the state begin to allow non-essential businesses to reopen, Farley said he has been fielding numerous questions about when the city will be able to do the same.
The Department of Public Health today reported 60 additional fatalities related to COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the city's death toll to 803.
The department also reported 287 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 16,697, but Farley cautioned that today’s count may be “artificially low” because of a delay in reporting from some of the city’s big labs.
City officials again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the Department of Prisons. Of the 803 people who have died, 53% were long-term care facility residents.
No additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 26.
With the approach of Mother’s Day this Sunday, the city offered public health guidance for a safe and happy holiday, including the need to stay at home, and warned that gathering, even in small groups, increases the risk of transmitting COVID-19.
Mayor Jim Kenney cautioned residents about the need to continue practicing social distancing, despite the desire to be with loved ones on Mother’s Day.
"Ultimately, this year more than ever, it’s the thought that counts," Kenney said. "We all owe it to our moms, and the mother-figures in our lives, to put their health and safety first.”
