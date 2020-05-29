Pennsylvania had 764 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday, the most recent data available, a 1.03% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 4,774 cases, or 6.80%.

The state has recorded 74,984 positive cases in total.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has a total of 5,464 deaths resulting from COVID-19. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”

Philadelphia reported 225 new positives Friday. The city has recorded 22,405 cases so far, and 1,278 deaths.

Details on Philly’s June 5 reopening unveiled

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced details on how the city’s shift to a “yellow” phase of reopening next week will diverge from the state’s guidelines.

During his daily briefing, Kenney unveiled what the administration is calling its “Safer At Home” plan. Though it relaxes many of the restrictions that have been in place for months under the “red” phase of public safety measures, officials caution it is still far from a return to normal.

“Social distancing is not going away,” Kenney said. “We may be heading into yellow, but we are, again, safer at home.”

The strategy aims to begin reviving the economy while keeping in place a number of tools to prevent viral spread. The list of businesses and services allowed to resume operations under modified protocols starting June 5 includes retail shops, child care centers, outdoor camps, warehouses, manufacturing and offices. However, officials stress the need for precautionary measures like wearing masks, wiping down surfaces, and maintaining appropriate physical distance.

Outdoor dining at restaurants is not set to resume on June 5, as officials continue finalizing a safe model.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city will be evaluating data regularly, and if there are signs the rate of infection is rising dangerously, Philadelphia will move back under the more restrictive measures. However, there is no one specific metric that would cause that reversal.

Enforcement of the new measures will come through city inspectors. Although without nearly enough personnel to comprehensively monitor the whole city, Farley implored business owners and city residents to self-police public health behavior.

“Take this seriously,” Farley said.

One major deviation between the city’s approach in this phase of re-opening from the state’s concerns public gatherings, including religious services. Though state guidance allows for groups of up to 25 people to safely assemble, the city is “strongly recommending against” any gatherings. Farley pointed to the significant health risks of people gathering for sustained services indoors.

Kenney also addressed protests and unrest around the country over recent killings of unarmed Black people in Minnesota, Georgia and Kentucky.

“America’s original sin of racism has not gone dormant,” Kenney said. “Black Americans are outraged. I am, too.”

“All this is totally unacceptable,” he added.

With demonstrations planned outside of City Hall on Saturday, Kenney said he supports residents’ right to protest, so long as there is no violence directed at people or property.

Pandemic may be helping Pa. census count

Even with pandemic closures in place throughout much of the state, Pennsylvanians are filling out the census at a rate slightly above the national average.

Speaking Friday with Auditor General Eugene DePasquale over Facebook Live, Norman Bristol Colón, executive director of the governor’s Census 2020 Complete Count Commission, said the state’s response rate so far is 63.1 percent, compared to a national response rate of 60.1percent.

“A lot of individuals are spending more time at home, and they are filling out the census at home more so than ever before,” Colón said.

For the first time, the Census is being conducted digitally. Although that presents some problems for residents living in communities without reliable internet access, Colon said the current stay-at-home orders may be contributing to a higher rate of returns.

“It has been, to some extent, a blessing,” he said.

The federal government announced in April it would extend the deadline for census reporting from an original date in July to October 31st.

The census count determines each state’s share of electoral representation, as well as revenues from federal spending. According to Colón, that money amounted to around $27 billion last year.

Pennsylvania’s response rate tracks a few percentage points lower compared to the same time during the last count in 2010.