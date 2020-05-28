Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that he was withdrawing his planned real estate tax increase to fund the School District of Philadelphia after the state Legislature agreed to higher-than-expected school funding.

The announcement came during the city’s daily novel coronavirus update on Thursday.

Kenney had proposed a 4% tax increase ($49 million) in his revised budget to make up for some of the anticipated losses in revenues from the city wage taxes, net profit taxes and other taxes caused by the closure of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, robust funding from the state General Assembly will fill that gap for at least a year, according to a letter Kenney wrote to City Council this week.

“Going forward, we’re going to be in a situation with our schools where they’re going to need more,” he said during the news briefing on Thursday. “I don’t want to make anyone think like the problem has gone away. The immediate problem has been dealt with. Long-term, we have to figure out a way, both with Harrisburg and Philadelphia, and hopefully a new administration in Washington, how to fund schools.

“As long as I’m mayor, I’m not stepping back and allowing our kids to go through what they went through in 2008, ‘09 and ‘10,” Kenney continued. “We’ve put everything back that they had and we’re trying to expand their opportunities. I’m telling you, unless we fund education, both city, state and federal and get our kids to a point where they can be educated and be a great resource place for employment, we will never move the needle on our poverty rate.”

Hurdles to entering yellow phase still remain While Gov. Tom Wolf has set June 5 as the target date for Philadelphia to move into the “yellow phase” and begin to reopen, city officials said they will not hesitate to slow that process — possibly even push the date back — if there is an uptick in the number of people getting sick and dying from the novel coronavirus.

“You have to determine whether the economy is more important than people’s health and lives,” said Kenney, answering a question about the need to jumpstart the city’s economy. ‘If we don’t abide by the data and the numberss we are going to have more deaths.”

He continued: “I understand the economy is extremely important — God knows we’re dealing with the new budget and the realities. But when you’re dead, you’re dead a long time. I don’t want to see more people die than is necessary.”

City officials said last week that they wanted to reopen with the rest of the Southeast region.

The yellow phase of reopening allows restaurants and food service businesses to serve people in outdoor seating areas, and allows some retail establishments to offer curbside pickup.

However, on Thursday, city officials said it would be premature for any restaurant owner to begin making plans about serving food outdoors.

“No city restaurant should be announcing plans to launch outdoor dining on June 5,” Kenney said. “Doing this properly in the midst of a pandemic is extremely hard. There are many things that we are still truing to figure out and this is one of them. We are still determining how this will work in Philadelphia.”

City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city will begin to reopen on June 5 if the numbers continue to go down.

“But I just want to reserve the possibility that if the numbers get bad, we may not get there,” Farley said. “Certainly, we want to get the economy started. But the virus is unpredictable. We would be wrong not to anticipate that there will be plenty of surprises in front of us.”

New guidelines for business and residents coming Friday

City officials on Friday will release guidelines for businesses and residents that will include new metrics that the city is tracking over the next few days.

So far, city health officials have been tracking the number of new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

State officials have said the city needs to get down to 55 new confirmed cases per day over a span of 14 days to go into the yellow phase.

“My instincts have been that having a decision based on just one or two metrics is too narrow,” Farley said.

City health officials counted 175 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, down from 237 on Wednesday.

City health officials also counted 10 deaths on Thursday, up from five the day before.

Still, Farley said, the numbers are “moving in an overall good direction.”

The city has received more than 300 complaints about recyclables not being picked up in some part of the city since it cut collection in April to once every other week.

City managing director Brian Abernathy said that staffing shortages have contributed to some of the problems, but added that the city will continue to collect recyclables every other week until collection can resume weekly.

“We are going to continue to monitor the situation,” Abernathy said. “But right now, unless our staffing levels improve and our attendance levels improve, we can’t go back to every-week collections.”