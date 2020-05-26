Restaurants and food trucks may resume onsite ordering, effective today.

“Dine-in service is strictly prohibited and face coverings are required at all times for walk up ordering,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during the city's daily news conference.

“Restaurants cannot permit lines of more than 10 customers to form in and around facilities.”

Dr. Thomas Farley, the city's health commissioner, said they want to ensure that people are not clustering where they order takeout food.

“We’re telling restaurants to encourage people to wait outside while they’re waiting for their food and everyone is going to be required to wear a mask,” Farley said. “This is what I consider to be a first step toward a new normal here.”

Customers were previously permitted to order food and beverages only over the phone or online, as part of efforts to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cases

This move comes since Philadelphia is experiencing a decline in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection.

City health officials counted 97 confirmed new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people infected since the outbreak began to 21,738.

Tuesday marks the first day in weeks that the number of new confirmed cases dropped to double digits. The city previously was averaging more than 500 new cases per day.

Farley said the city is seeing progress in congregate settings such as nursing homes, which are experiencing fewer outbreaks.

City health officials have counted no new cases among inmates of city jails. Currently, only two inmates of city correctional facilities are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

City health officials confirmed eight deaths from coronavirus-related illness in Philadelphia. This brings the total number of people in Philadelphia who have succumbed to the virus to 1,243. Approximately 53% of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 891 people in the region were hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness; approximately 49% of them are in Philadelphia hospitals.

If Philadelphia's numbers continue to decline, Farley said, the city will move to the "yellow" phase on June 5. In the yellow phase, people will be allow to freely leave their homes and some retailers will be allowed to open with restrictions. Gyms, salons, malls and movie theaters will remain closed and limitations on public gatherings will remain in place.

Preparing to reopen

Later this week, the City is slated to release a plan for how businesses can safely resume operations.

“It will involve many differences in the way that people operated before the epidemic — differences for businesses and differences for residents,” Farley said.

“Businesses are going to have a number of different restrictions that they are going to have to adopt in order to protect people.”

He said the plan involves reducing the number of people in any business setting, using barriers to block the droplets that might carry the infection from one person to another and wearing face masks.

“The main thing that residents need to do is to think about masks,” Farley said. “Wearing a mask has to become the normal, expected behavior of what we do when we’re around other people. That’s the way we can restart our economy safely.”

During the news briefing, Kenney addressed reports of people participating in mass gatherings during Memorial Day weekend and not wearing masks.

"We just have to continue to talk to people and make sure that they understand that every time they do something irresponsible, they are putting themselves and their families in jeopardy," he said. "We're going to continue pounding away at that message."

Resuming construction and real estate sales

Kenney also signed an amendment to an order that relaxes certain restrictions for construction and real estate activity.

The scope of the City’s April 29 Construction Authorization Order will be revised to allow construction under building permits issued after March 20.

Philadelphia’s order has been updated to reflect Gov. Tom Wolf’s determination on May 19 that businesses in the real estate industry can generally begin to operate throughout the state, as long as guidance to reduce risks in connection with such operations is followed.

Expanded testing

City health officials are recommending coronavirus testing for anyone, regardless of age, who meets these criteria:

Known or suspected exposure within the last seven days.

A new cough, new shortness of breath, or two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, new loss of taste or smell.

Farley said city health officials are hoping the expanded testing criteria will help with contact tracing and identifying cases officials might have missed.

Expanded testing is possible because public health and commercial laboratories have more capacity to analyze the test samples.

Officials announced the opening of a new community-based COVID-19 testing site at Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th St. in North Philadelphia. There are currently 50 testing sites throughout the city.