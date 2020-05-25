As of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 72,332 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 155,092 cases in New Jersey and 8,809 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 21,641 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 5,148, New Jersey’s is at 11,144, and Delaware’s is at 326. Philadelphia’s death toll is 1,235.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.

Scammers have attempted to steal COVID-19 unemployment benefits in Pa.Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says its anti-fraud division has uncovered scammers’ attempts to bilk unemployment benefits.

Secretary Jerry Olesiak said the department’s data has not been compromised, but that scammers have been trying to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits using personal information obtained from other sources.

“It is possible that many Pennsylvanians are not aware their identities were previously stolen and should keep a close eye on their credit rating, as well as remain vigilant in protecting their personal information,” Oleksiak said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the state will send additional information by mail to those who have applied for unemployment benefits to confirm that their personal information has not been compromised.

Residents who have received unemployment benefits without applying for them must return funds to the state. Keeping them may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required, according to L&I.

Oleksiak said the state’s anti-fraud division is working with other state agencies and counterparts across the country to detect fraud and block scams. The secretary urged Pennsylvanians who suspect identity theft or know of individuals collection benefits illegally to contact the department through the PA Fraud Hotline (1-800-692-7469) or online.

Honoring veterans in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy honored veterans at a Memorial Day event at a cemetery in Wrightstown.

“We do not celebrate memorial day, we commemorate this day,” said Murphy. “This is a solemn day. A day to remember our hallowed and fallen dead, a day to remember those who gave to this nation their full measure. And today we also remember the many honored veterans who survived wars only to die at the hands of COVID-19.”

The ceremony was led by Brig. Gen. Jemal J. Beale, the adjutant general in New Jersey’s Department of Military & Veterans Affairs.

“Although COVID-19 has changed the way we do business and live our daily lives, it has not and will not stop us from taking a pause to remember the brave men and women who died on fields of battle on nearly every continent to battle the spread of tyranny and injustice,” Beale said.

During the ceremony, the governor saluted the 42nd Regional Support Group who will be deployed to the Middle East soon.

“I wish you godspeed, I wish you a successful mission, and I look forward to you and them returning home safely upon its completion,” Murphy said.

Delaware eases restrictions on outdoor gatherings for restaurants and churches

Delaware restaurants and bars can now apply to expand outdoor seating to their local municipality or county jurisdiction, according to Gov. John Carney. The state Office of Alcohol Beverage Control also will review outdoor seating plans for applicants with liquor licenses.

Restaurants and bars will be able to open their indoor spaces at 30% of their capacity by June 1. To help businesses reopen, the state published a toolkit including vendors selling masks, gloves and other personal protection equipment and medical supplies.

“We want everyone to enjoy Delaware’s great restaurants, bars and craft breweries, but we’re asking that you do so safely, in a way that protects our neighbors and members of all of our families,” said Carney. “We know Delaware’s hospitality industry has been hit especially hard by this crisis. Our hope is this change will allow restaurants, bars, and craft breweries to safely expand their businesses outdoors.”

The guidance for Delaware’s churches and houses of worship was also updated, stating that outdoors services will be allowed regardless of their size as long as people wear masks, remain physically distanced from one another, and wash their hands. People 65 years old or older, should be discouraged from attending, according to state guidance.

“Delawareans have fundamental right to practice their faith, but we need everyone to do so safely. You don’t have a right to get others sick,” said Carney.

Murphy: Reopening child care centers key for N.J.

As New Jersey continues easing social distancing guidelines, Murphy said his administration is looking at how the state can reopen child care centers, which have largely remained closed during COVID-19 shutdowns.

In a CNN appearance Sunday, Murphy said expanding child care options is a top priority. To date, the limited number of facilities allowed to open are only available to the children of essential workers.

“We have to open that up, my guess is that sooner than later,” said Murphy, who said daycare, summer camps, and ultimately schools, would be the “big nuts to crack” as the state reopens.

Murphy’s administration is juggling public health concerns about reopening the state in a safe manner, while managing concerns about the state’s economy, which has seen a steep revenue loss since COVID-19 shutdowns.

This month, the state treasurer estimated New Jersey could lose up to $10 billion in revenue through June 2021.