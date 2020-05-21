Philadelphia officials say they're "getting closer" to being able to start reopening city businesses, but they still don't have a date for when that will happen.

The number of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has been trending downward, health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

City health officials counted 341 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the outbreak to 20,700.

The city began testing all jail inmates on Wednesday, and recorded no new confirmed cases among inmates on Thursday. The number of positive cases among inmates was three as of Thursday, officials reported.

City officials confirmed 13 deaths from coronavirus-related illness on Thursday, which brings the total number of deaths in the city to 1,165 since the start of the outbreak here. Approximately 54% of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

As of Thursday, 1,202 people in the region were hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness; approximately 52% of them were in Philadelphia.

Summer programs

City officials are still deciding what summer programs will be able to continue.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the Playstreets program, which involves the city shutting down streets and community members handing out city-provided meals to children and young people, will go on as usual.

Kenney urged parents and community leaders to volunteer to be supervisors.

Residents who are interested in being Playstreets supervisors must live on a small, one-way street. They must be available to close their street to traffic every weekday from June 15 through Aug. 25, and distribute grab-and-go meals to kids from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

People who live on main thoroughfares; streets on bus routes; or streets with businesses, parking garages, or emergency services stations are not eligible.

The deadline to apply is June 5. More information is available at phila.gov/programs/playstreets.

Summer meal distribution

The city will continue to operate meal distribution sites throughout the summer, but locations might change.