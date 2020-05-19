The Philadelphia Department of Prisons on Wednesday will begin testing all incarcerated individuals — including those who appear to be healthy — for coronavirus infection.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that he believes testing will make a difference in saving lives in the city's prisons.

"The city now has more access to testing supplies," Kenney said, explaining why city officials are expanding testing to include all inmates.

City officials expect the process of testing all of its jail population to take as long as two weeks.

City officials will continue to put any inmate who tests positive for the novel coronavirus in isolation until their respiratory symptoms improve, they have maintained a normal body temperature for three days (without the help of fever-reducing medications), and it has been 14 days since the onset of symptoms (21 days for those who are immunocompromised).

Officials said the Department of Prisons has followed the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the start of the outbreak in Philadelphia.

Since March 27, 276 inmates in Philadelphia jails have been tested for the novel coronavirus and 179 (71%) were confirmed positive, officials said. The city currently has three confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in its jails, officials said.

Cases

The city is "continuing to make good progress against the coronavirus," said health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. "The numbers are quite encouraging since this time yesterday. We confirmed 179 news cases, bringing us to a total of 20,132 since the beginning of the epidemic. A month ago, we were worried about 500 cases a day. Now, we're reporting about 200 cases a day. That's an accomplishment during this epidemic."

Health officials said Tuesday that nine more people died from coronavirus-related illness, bringing the total number of people in the city who have died to 1,049. Approximately 54% (567) of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,224 people in the region were hospitalized with coronavirus infection; 619 (50.6%) were in Philadelphia hospitals.