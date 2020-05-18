While the Jersey shore is open for Memorial Day weekend, city officials are warning residents not to go to the beach.

“We are not recommending people go to the beach this weekend,” Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Monday during the city’s daily press briefing.

“It is true that being outdoors is probably less risky than being close to people indoors, but if you go into crowds anywhere, there’s risks.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Farley said officials understand why some might want to go to the beach.

“You may have gone to the beach every Memorial Day weekend for years, but this is not the time to do that,” he said. “Let’s wait until the case counts are lower for it to be safer.”

Mayor Jim Kenney expressed concern that residents who go to the Jersey Shore could bring the virus back.

“It’s going to affect us be because people are going to go to the beach this weekend,” he said. “They’re going to congregate with people in too close proximity, then they’re going to drive back home to Philadelphia and perhaps give the virus to somebody in their family.”

Kenney said he believes city officials and residents are being responsible.

“We see our cases counts going down. We see our deaths going down and we’re going in the right direction. Why would we screw that up? ”

The warning comes as there are 347 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the city to 19,953 since the start of the outbreak here.

City health officials counted nine additional deaths in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in the city to 1,040. Approximately 54% of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

Expanded testing

The number of testing sites has been expanded throughout the city.

“There clearly is an availability of testing across the city,” Farley said.

“In the past, we limited access to testing because there were only so many people we could test, but now we are at a different posture, so we want to encourage people to get tested. We really want to uncover the cases that we would otherwise be missing at this point in the pandemic.”

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is now recommending coronavirus testing for anyone regardless of age who has a new cough, is experiencing new shortness of breath, or two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, new loss of taste or smell.

Washington Ave. set to be repaved in 2021

City officials are planning to redesign and repave Washington Avenue from 4th Street to Grays Ferry Avenue in 2021.

The work will focus on smoothing Washington Avenue, creating safer and shorter pedestrian crossings, improving parking and loading, improving protection between bicycles and motor vehicle traffic, reducing speeding, maintaining steady traffic flow, and improving SEPTA Route 64 bus stops. It will be paid for with federal funds.

City officials are seeking public feedback on three different redesign plans.

In-person meetings and open houses are not currently permitted under state health guidelines, so the city’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS) is conducting surveys via their website, phone, text messages, email and paper mail.

Residents can call (215) 436-9986 or visit www.bit.ly/ImproveWashington to learn about the project.