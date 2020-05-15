Regular SEPTA bus, subway and trolley schedules are expected to resume Monday.

The expanded service comes as SEPTA is facing staffing issues and overcrowding on vehicles.

“SEPTA will be resuming additional service now in order to be fully prepared when our riders are ready to come back,” said Leslie Richards, the general manager of SEPTA, during Friday’s press briefing.

“We are still discouraging at this time that nonessential travel not be on our system. We are looking at this opportunity to reduce crowding and practice social distancing by adding more vehicles on our service right now.”

To enforce social distancing on its vehicles, SEPTA is making some seats unavailable and using a yellow line to mark 6 feet of distance between riders and vehicle operators.

The transit agency has resumed front boarding and fare collection on buses and trolleys to limit the number of non-essential riders.

“Requiring fare payment at this time will decrease the number of people taking shelter on our system and also will discourage those who don’t need to travel, from taking the system because they will be required to pay for their rides,” Richards said.

She says customers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks when boarding SEPTA vehicles.

“I cannot say it any more bluntly, please respect our employees,” Richards said.

“Please respect others who need to be on our system. The way you do that is by wearing a mask. It is extremely disrespectful for you to get on our system without a mask right now because you are not protecting our employees in the best way that you can and you’re not protecting others that need to be out right now.”

According to Richards, seven SEPTA employees have died from coronavirus-related illness and more than 260 employees have tested positive for the virus. More than 100 employees have recovered from the virus and returned to work.

The coronavirus crisis has caused absenteeism among SEPTA workers, which is impacting service.

“While most transit service will be activated and running on a timetable schedule, as absenteeism continues to be a challenge, customers need to be prepared that service will be inconsistent in the coming weeks,” Richards said.

Updated coronavirus numbers

City officials announced 256 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 19,349.

“The overall pattern that I want to point out is simply that we are seeing a very specific consistent decline since the beginning of April,” said city Cealth Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

“If anything, that decline seems to be accelerating. That is a good sign that we are making real progress through our social distancing in preventing the number of people who get infected.”

And while the city has made progress by going from an average of 600 to 200 confirmed coronavirus cases a day, Farley said it’s hard to predict when the city’s economy will reopen.

“I know people want to open up and I know they want a date when we can do that, but we just can’t predict,” Farley said.

“We’re just going to have to continue to make progress and as soon as we have a sense for when this might be, then we’ll talk about that.”

City health officials noted continued progress in congregate settings, including nursing homes and jails.

No additional jail inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is seven.

City health officials confirmed 13 additional coronavirus deaths in Philadelphia. This brings the total number of deaths in the city to 1,021. Approximately 54% of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

Farley said 694 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,296 people hospitalized in the region.

New testing site map available

The city has created an interactive map online to help residents find the free coronavirus testing site closest to them. The city currently has 48 testing sites.

Users can search for a site by address, click on a location for specific site information, and filter by day of the week or by drive-thru or walk-up. Each testing site has its own requirements, and that information is included for each location on the map.

Updates to city’s recycling schedule

The city's Department of Streets will continue to collect recyclables only every other week through June 26.

Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to the normal schedule as possible during trash-only weeks.