The coronavirus has claimed more the lives of more than 1,000 people in Philadelphia.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported 22 additional fatalities in Philadelphia on Thursday, bringing the number of residents who succumbed to the virus to 1,008. Of the total deaths, 544 (54%) were long-term care facility residents.

“That is a really a very sad milestone and that is something that I don’t want to minimize,” Farley said during his daily press briefing on Thursday.

“If it is any consolation, the number of new deaths per day is clearly downward. We’re clearly making progress and it is absolutely clear that if we had not taken the steps we’re taking now, deaths would have been far, far higher.”

He cited research by the Drexel University Urban Health Collective, which estimated that Philadelphia’s coronavirus lockdown measures prevented 6,200 deaths.

Mayor Jim Kenney extended his condolences to the family members and friends of those who lost their lives to the virus.

“In the last several days, Dr. Farley has characterized the city as being on the down-slope of the pandemic,” Kenney said. “But crossing the threshold of 1,000 deaths is a stark reminder of the need to stay vigilant about social distancing practices. So remember — stay at home, wear a face covering when you have to go out and stay safe.”

City officials also counted 314 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia since Wednesday. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 19,093 since the beginning of the epidemic.

“Overall, we are clearly making progress on this, however the fact that we’re still seeing 300 cases in a single day means that the virus is out there,” Farley said.

“We know that there are many cases that we are not diagnosing, so it’s still far too early for us to be talking about opening up the city. We are not going to be doing that now, but we can prepare for that in the future.”

He noted continued progress in congregate settings, including nursing homes and the Department of Prisons. No additional inmates have tested positive and there are seven total of positive cases at correctional facilities.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 1,313 people were hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness in the Southeastern Pennsylvania region; roughly 55% (720) were in hospitals in Philadelphia.

Updates on the Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund

More than 2,000 small businesses will receive a total of $13.3 million from the Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund. The Relief Fund is a grant and loan program designed to support Philadelphia small businesses, help maintain payroll obligations, and preserve jobs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The businesses that received awards stretch across Philadelphia, with 56% located in low- to moderate-income census tracts. Approximately 60% of funds went to minority-owned businesses, while 32% went to woman-owned businesses, according to self-reported demographic information. Approximately 21% of businesses owners who were selected to receive funding did not provide demographic information on their applications.

“While we are proud of the support that we’ve been able to provide to our neighborhood businesses so far, it is clear that our business community needs access to more resources,” Kenney said. “We will continue to advocate at the state and federal level to ensure Philadelphia receives the economic support needed to recover.”

The Relief Fund received more than 7,200 applications in total, from businesses of all types and sizes.

City forms COVID-19 Recovery Office

Kenney highlighted the formation of the COVID-19 Recovery Office, the City’s coordinated effort to secure federal recovery dollars available to Philadelphia for a wide range of needs caused by the pandemic.

“A public health and economic crisis of this magnitude requires a thoughtful and coordinated approach,” Kenney said.

“With the formation of the COVID-19 Recovery Office, we will ensure that our City government is recovering its costs and maximizing the effectiveness of the numerous federal and state grants coming to Philadelphia.”

The office is chaired by Deputy Finance Director Sarah de Wolf and Deputy Managing Director Chris Rupe.

Next steps for the office include continuing to track federal legislation and grant awards/guidance from state and federal agencies; working with operating departments and key stakeholders to coordinate grant applications; ensuring that program design and critical decisions are made through an equity lens and continuing and increasing engagement with key stakeholders, including City Council, through working groups to ensure alignment between the City’s response to funding opportunities and the needs of our communities.

“As we move forward with this, I continue to urge federal lawmakers to move quickly on further funding for Philadelphia and other cities that face immediate and in some cases overwhelming needs,” Kenney said.

“While I’m grateful for the help that has been provided to help the city recover its costs, we call on our lawmakers in Washington to take further action. With this assistance we can ensure that Philadelphia is best positioned to recover from this pandemic and thrive in the years ahead.”