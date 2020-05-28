The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we go about our daily lives, but the Marian Historical Society and Museum wants to keep the spirit of their concert series not only alive but thriving.

Jillian Patricia Pirtle, national Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society CEO, says she wants to maintain momentum and lift spirits, so she’s taking the annual We Sing concert digital.

“We realize that we’re considered entertainment and will be one of the last branches to open up. So we wanted to keep the season going. Keep the information out there, keep the scholar artists program moving forward. And of course, keep the legacy, the history, the spirit of our great lady from Philadelphia, Marian Anderson, in the front of people’s hearts and minds, even at such a time as this,” Pirtle says.

The CEO says the messages in Anderson’s work are needed now more than ever in the wake of a global pandemic.

“We wanted to devote this concert entitled ‘We Sing’ to the meaningful message and the power that music has to heal. ‘We Sing’ was supposed to happen this Saturday at the historic Chapel of Four Chaplains at the Philadelphia Naval Yard, but due to COVID, we’re going to a live stream. This allows us to showcase even more talent not just some of Marian Anderson’s great portfolio of music but the composers that inspired her to record these wonderful pieces. They are inspirational. They stretch across mediums, in terms of music, in terms of color lines, in terms of social-economic standards. It is a healing type of environment,” Pirtle says.

Normally the concert series is one of the society’s biggest fundraisers. She says she hopes that by going digital they can inspire some donations to help cover some of the society’s lost fundraising opportunities.

“It is no secret that the Marian Anderson museum is in the category of several other historic African-American landmarks and treasures that suffers because we do not have the adequate support, proper funding to do day-to-day and we are just making it as a millennial generation. Keeping the legacy afloat after the passing of our beloved founder, Blanche Burton-Lyles, with very little help and support from the greater community, foundations or corporate sponsors. It’s basically a labor of love, from this small circle of millennial generation of artists. That’s a beautiful thing, but it’s also a very sad thing,” Pirtle says.

She says this weekend’s concert offers the perfect chance to see what the Marian Historical Society and Museum does and to make a donation to help them continue that work.

“We’re going to be live streaming at 2 p.m. via Facebook on the Marian Historical Society and Museum page. Then it’s going to be shown on our website and on Instagram as well,” she says.