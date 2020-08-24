When Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill tested positive for the novel coronavirus in July, he thought university administrators would change their plans to have classes in-person.

So far, the university hasn’t. Classes started Monday.

Hill, who teaches media studies and urban education, joined members of the Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) Monday in demanding that the university move classes online to protect staff, students, and residents of the surrounding North Philadelphia neighborhoods.

“There is no magic wall between us and the people who live on the other side of Broad Street or the other side of 12th Street,” Hill said.

“There is no magic epidemiological wall that can make them safe from our presence or us from them. But the difference is they have to live here. This is their home. We have an alternative. We can be online. We can be safer. So the fact that we’re willing to not only make ourselves vulnerable, but the community that we claim to love vulnerable, is disturbing.”

The university needs to change course “before it’s too late, before any more members of the Temple community are needlessly sickened,” said TAUP president Steve Newman.

Temple currently has 10 COVID-19 cases — eight on campus and two off campus.

“We are all calling on Temple’s administration to change course to go to online instruction for all but those courses legally required to be in person and to rethink their housing plan,” Newman said.

“Our position is now supported by elected representatives of the students that this plan are Temple are supposed to serve. Students, faculty, staff, librarians, academic professionals, nurses and medical technicians are all standing together.”

In response to the TAUP’s call for remote learning, a Temple University spokesperson e-mailed a statement.

“We continue to monitor conditions locally and in the region, while staying in regular contact with the city Department of Health, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and multiple faculty experts, researchers and medical professionals,” the statement said.

“Should conditions warrant, we are ready to pivot to an all virtual learning environment to safeguard the health of our community.”

The university’s administration has put together COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan for a return to on campus operations. However, Newman expressed a number of reservations about the plan.

“While there are many admirable elements in their plan, its conception and execution have not built the trust necessary for the community to embrace it,” he said.

He said the university has refused to provide some instructors with the option to teach classes virtually.

Newman noted that some colleges, like the University of North Carolina and the University of Notre Dame, quickly pivoted to online-only instruction after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

John Hess, vice president of the Temple University Graduate Students Association, highlighted issues faced by graduate student employees.

“We are tired,” he said. “We are scared and we are very, very pissed off.”

He said many graduate workers are currently working with a contract and are given teaching assignments without requests for accommodation. He noted that the administration has changed their health insurance systems, which will increase premiums by hundreds of dollars and force workers’ dependents off of coverage in the middle of an pandemic.

“We’re asking you university administrators to make the right choice,” Hess said. “Decide now to do what’s best for our students, for our faculty, for our nurses and community members. Go online now!”