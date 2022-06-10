This combination of 2022 and 2020 file photos shows logos for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, both Moderna and Pfizer will have to convince what’s essentially a science court -- advisers to the Food and Drug Administration -- that their shots work well in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. If the FDA’s advisers endorse one or both shots for them -- and the FDA agrees -- there’s still another hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend whether all tots need immunization or just those at high risk from the virus. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)