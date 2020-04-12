Greater Exodus Baptist Church canceled its Resurrection Sunday in-person services more than two hours before it was scheduled to begin this morning.
The Rev. Herbert Lusk II issued a statement at 4 a.m. saying after consulting with doctors and praying about it, the church would no longer host three in-person services in its building located at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Instead, the Resurrection Sunday service was live streamed.
“I was talking to some doctors," said Lusk, a former Philadelphia Eagles running back who is credited for being the first player in the NFLto kneel in the endzone after a touchdown and pray. He did this on Oct. 9, 1977. "And the [Philadelphia] commissioner of health [Dr. Thomas Farley] and ultimately, I just said it’s not a battle for me to fight right now. A good friend of mine, his name is Dr. Michael Johnson, he has been arguing the fact that I should not have the service. Not only that, but the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Farley, [and] I also talked to Councilman [Darrell] Clarke. They all said different things.
"It was a combination of all of them [and] Temple’s Liacouras Center is housing [coronavirus] patients. I saw a picture of that. It’s right down the street from my church [and] that touched me.”
Lusk said he still supports pastors who did decide to have physical services and that every pastor should decide for themselves what to do in such situations, as long as the decision is made independently.
“I’m not upset with the guys that had church today," he said. "I think the pastors have to make their own call, whether they want to have service or not. I still don’t believe the government should tell us. [But] in my case, that’s not what happened. It ended up being a partnership between myself and the city.
"They didn’t say we are going to shut you down. If they would’ve done that I probably would’ve pushed back. But they handled it [with] respect for the First Amendment.”
As of today, the city reported 6,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Black people have made up the majority of deaths from the coronavirus, which especially affects those living with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure – all of which disproportionately affect Black people.
In earlier reports, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has stated that “This does worry us that like many other health problems, this problem is affecting people who have disadvantages even more.”
Lusk II said this also played a part in his decision.
“The other thing that touched me was the disparities in the Black community and the rise of cases. It was troubling me,” he said. “I feel enlightened. This was my decision. It wasn’t anybody’s but mine. I haven’t had one hour of sleep. This has been one grueling weekend for me.”
