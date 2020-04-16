In this Jan. 30, 2014 file photo, Musician Wynton Marsalis speaks during a lecture performance at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre in Cambridge, Mass. The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation has launched a $1 million emergency fund to support freelance New York City-area jazz musicians during the coronavirus pandemic. The fund will give one-time grants of $1,000 to jazz musicians that live in the New York City region and work regularly in the five boroughs of New York City. Marsalis, the Grammy-winning jazz icon is president of The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola