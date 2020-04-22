The coronavirus scare is causing more people to shop for more food than usual. Supermarkets, which are considered life-sustaining businesses, now find themselves busier than ever.
Cousin’s Supermarket on North 5th Street is doing its best to ensure a fast and safe checkout for all customers. After the COVID-19 outbreak began, Cousin’s adopted new standards to make customers feel safe. When a customer walks into Cousin’s Supermarkets, they will see COVID-19 signs on the front doors about practicing social distancing in stores.
“We moved things around in the store to make more space for people to stand around and not be so close together. We gave out masks on Friday and Saturday to all the customers that shopped. They cost us a lot of money but we still want our customers to come in and shop,” said Mohammad Ehmedi, produce manager at Cousin’s Supermarkets.
“We have a sanitization station when you walk in the door. You can sanitize your cart and hands,” he said. “Any customers that ask for gloves, we give them gloves right away. We try to keep ourselves safe and our customers too.”
Ehmedi said most customers are understanding but some could use more patience with employees. “Our employees are putting their life on the line and are working seven hours a day. It would be courtesy if they were just a little patient,” he said.
To thank them, Cousin’s gave all 40 employees a $200 gift certificate to buy food and supplies at the store. Employees also received a raise and protective gear for work such as masks, gloves and face shields.
Chelten Market, located at 176 W. Chelten Ave, is also taking strict measures to protect the community. Store Manager Gary Kinslow said employees are given masks, gloves and sanitizers. Protective shields are placed at every register.
To combat the virus, the store allows only 20 people in the store and five people in the beer garden. The market now closes an hour earlier, with store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I know that this is a stressful time and people are intense, but people need to take a deep breath and relax. The people working at this store are doing their best to serve customers and are doing a great job. They’re working just as hard as they were before the virus,” said Kinslow.
Jeffery Brown, president of Brown’s ShopRite Stores, has taken extensive measures to protect employees after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have a policy of transparency with our associates and customers. If any associate tests positive for COVID-19, we inform our customers on our Facebook page and list the store where the employees work,” Brown said. Brown ShopRite requires all employees who worked closely with infected individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“We began checking our associates’ and vendors’ temperatures and will only be permitting them to work in the stores each day if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or less. We believe this will be an extra measure of safety to prevent employees or vendors from exposing others to any illness,” Brown said.
Brown has added plexiglass shields at checkout registers and at pharmacy, food service and customer service counters. Surgical masks, gloves and face shields are given to all workers, and the stores have tightened up on their cleaning process.
“We sanitize all areas of the store, especially things people touch, like shopping cart handles. We also are metering how many customers are in our stores at one time to allow for proper social distancing,” Brown said.
Brown has also increased the employees’ pay. “We have increased all hourly workers pay by $2 per hour during this crisis. Also, if our employees get sick from COVID-19 or a related quarantine incident, we are covering their full pay for an additional two weeks and any other PTO they already have accrued,” Brown said.
Brown has set aside time for the elderly to shop. The first hour that each store is open is dedicated to senior citizens and people with health issues. The company has also partnered with Lyft to provide free rides to seniors during their morning hour commute.
Chelten Market and all Brown ShopRites are currently hiring.
