Delaware State University has raised $1 million to provide relief to students who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university has used the funds to help nearly 1,000 students, roughly 20% of its total student population, university representatives reported. The school has also distributed nearly 200 laptops, tablets and portable WiFi hotspots to students.

“Our students are benefiting from an incredible outpouring of love and support from their community, and we could not be more grateful or more humbled by this response,” university President Tony Allen said in a news release.

DSU is one of many historically Black colleges and universities across the country that have created relief funds to help students through these difficult times.

Cheyney and Lincoln universities, in the Philadelphia suburbs, also have established relief funds.

Lincoln, which has 2,040 undergraduate students, has raised about $500,000, "which will be provided to students with the greatest needs," a university spokeswoman said. She did not answer questions about how it identifies students with the most need, how many students the university has helped, or how students may use the funds.

Cheyney, which has 618 undergraduate students, has provided emergency financial assistance to students through the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, according to a spokesman. He did not answer questions about how much money the university has disbursed, how many students the university has helped, how it selected which students to help or how students may use the funds.

“These discussions are currently ongoing and the university will notify students about any additional financial relief as appropriate,” the Cheyney spokesman said.

DSU set up its Student Emergency Fund on April 10, soon after the campus closed.

“We began hearing immediately about students facing difficult conditions,” Vita Pickrum, DSU vice president for institutional advancement, said in the news release. “Students had no access to computers, could not afford to buy food, had left all their clothes behind on campus, or needed to work instead of complete their classes to help their unemployed parents pay the rent. We knew that we had to do something.”

DSU received donations from large companies, but roughly 78% of the donations came from alumni, the university reported.

DSU has disbursed the funds as quickly as they've come in, university spokesman Carlos Holmes said.

Students applied for funds online, and the DSU offices of Financial Aid, Student Affairs and Institutional Advancement have been reviewing students' petitions for relief.

Generally, the awards can be used for rent, clothing, technology and tuition assistance for the summer session, Holmes said, but other expenses have been approved on an individual basis.

DSU administrators plan to continue their efforts to raise money to help students.

“Now isn’t the time to slow down, but to redouble our efforts. As long as a single student is still struggling out there, we’re committed to helping them," said board of trustees Chairwoman Devona Williams.