A local hair care company is helping to meet the need for hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just hearing the news of what our customers are going through and what our staff could be going through, I realized that if I have the resources to do something, let me do it,” said Muhga Eltigani, CEO of NaturAll Club, a subscription e-commerce company selling hair products geared toward women of color and those with curlier hair types.
Many people have not been able to find hand sanitizer in stores and online. Manufacturers not been able to get alcohol to make the product or the packaging from China to hold the finished product.
“We took all of our resources — the manufacturing, the production, the packaging and the budget — and we shifted it into making hand sanitizers.”
The company, which is based in Philadelphia and manufactures its products in Ohio, is donating thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to its customers, the police department of Euclid, Ohio, and three Philadelphia organizations that assist the homeless — the Bethesda Project, Project HOME and the Refuge Hub.
Eltigani launched NaturAll Club in 2016.
The 2014 University of Pennsylvania graduate started out making products at home from scratch, documenting the experience and sharing recipes on a YouTube channel that attracted thousands of subscribers.
“I found that there was a gap in the market that people weren’t providing fresher products and I just decided to go for it, so I quit my job and started the NaturAll Club,” said Eltigani, who previously worked in marketing.
NaturAll’s products are made with ingredients such as avocados, aloe and flaxseed.
As her company gained traction, Eltigani started to seek out venture capitalists, but experienced difficulty getting them to buy into her vision.
“I went through so many VCs,” Eltigani said.
“I had the privilege of going to Penn and having a lot of introductions through Penn. I was able to get in front of these investors — that wasn’t the problem.”
“VCs want to know that you are going to be able to build a billion-dollar company,” she said. “That is what they are aiming for. They couldn’t see me and this company making a billion dollars. That is what it really comes down to.”
According to a report by digitalundivided’s Project Diane, firms started by Black women received only .0006% of venture capital raised by startups between 2009 and 2017.
Eventually Eltigani met Richelieu Dennis, the co-founder of Sundial Brands, who saw the potential of NaturAll Club.
“He saw the vision, he saw the passion and he understood how to get there,” Eltigani said.
“He saw the potential in me.”
Last year, NaturAll Club received $5 million from Sundial’s New Voices Fund for female entrepreneurs of color.
“It’s been a blessing and it’s also helped us combat what’s happening during this pandemic,” Eltigani said.
“This money allows us to not have to lay off anyone. It’s important for me to ensure that people have jobs.”
