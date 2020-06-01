As college students across the country finish their spring semesters at home or at other remote locations, administrators at local colleges and universities are considering what to do when classes resume in the fall.

Administrators of the Community College of Philadelphia this week became the first to announce their plans: They will start the fall semester with online classes.

“The online courses will be designed by our faculty in collaboration with their deans and department heads,” CCP president Donald Guy Generals said. “We think it’s important to let our faculty make the decisions they know will be best for each individual course."

The tuition at CCP will remain flat for the fall semester, but the college provide an automatic scholarship to cover students distance fees, a college spokeswoman said.

The decision was based on local, state and federal health guidelines that recommend varying degrees of social distancing measures for the foreseeable future.

The school might offer some in-person classes for select majors requiring labs, clinics, or hands-on instruction if local, state and federal health guidelines change.

Students will be able to access advisors, counselors, financial aid and the school’s admission office from home via phone, email and Zoom appointments.

CCP will continue its laptop loan program and offer students a college experience, with online meetings for student clubs and organizations, guest speakers and lecturers, college events, and career services and job fairs.

Cheyney University

Cheyney University administrators are monitoring how the pandemic evolves over the next few weeks before they make a decision about their fall semester.

School administrators are evaluating what do do about course instruction, on-campus living and university services.

“We will adhere to the guidance provided from the state as well as the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education,” said a Cheyney spokesman.

Delaware State University

Administrators at Delaware State University also are still weighing their options, and plan to announce their decision in early July.

"We're looking at everything right now," said spokesman Carlos Holmes. “Whether it’s having our classes go online for a portion of a semester or shortening the semester itself to starting classes at a later date in September or October.”

Drexel University

Drexel University administrators have formed a Fall 2020 COVID-19 Task Force that is still working on recommendations for how to return to campus; they plan to make a decision based on those recommendations and announce it in the upcoming weeks.

Administrators are "working closely" with the task force and they have established a COVID19 Health and Safety Work Group to ensure that the university's protocols and procedures meet federal, state and local public health guidelines, Drexel president John Fry said in a recent update on the school’s website.

The task force conducted an online survey in which students, faculty, and professional staff were gave their input on what would be the safest way to reopen the campus.

Some of the results from the survey included health and safety measures returning to campus, staggered scheduling for labs and studios to adhere to social distancing measures, and flexibility to work and learn from home if campus activities resume.

Lincoln University

Lincoln University administrators are planning to welcome students back to main campus this fall.

But “these plans are contingent upon continued reductions in the spread of COVID-19 and the state support required to mitigate, monitor, and contain any health risks to our community,” university president Brenda A. Allen said in a written statement on Lincoln's website.

A group of faculty, students and other staff is developing protocols and policies for in-person instruction, but administrators also will develop alternate plans for instruction.

Temple University

Temple University administrators plan to make a statement this week outlining their plans for the fall semester.

University of Pennsylvania

Administrators at the University of Pennsylvania are considering several different scenarios for the fall semester, according to a recent article in The Daily Pennsylvanian, the university's student newspaper. A university spokesperson declined to discuss the scenarios with the Tribune.

Penn administrators plan to make a decision about the fall semester by the end of June.

The scenarios under consideration range from a hybrid of in-person and online instruction, shortened in-person semester and online learning.

The hybrid experience will feature some in-person instruction limited to small seminars, research group meetings, experimental clinics and studios, and courses enrolling no more than 25 students, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Penn administrators are considering in-person instruction ending at Thanksgiving break with additional class meetings scheduled in the evenings or on Saturdays, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported. The remainder of the semester would be conducted online in this scenario.

Other scenarios include expanding summer class offerings in 2021 and continued online-only instruction for the entire fall semester.