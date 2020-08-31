That cloth face mask covering your face could soon be a thing of the past.

Korean electronics and appliance maker LG has unveiled an advanced air purifier mask that makes most face coverings look ancient by comparison.

LG plans to showcase the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020, a consumer electronics and home appliance trade show that typically takes place in Berlin every year. However, due to the pandemic, the event is closed to the public and most product showcases will take place on stages as opposed to having open booths for people to visit.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

LG plans to host a virtual exhibition to showcase the new mask alongside other products.

The LG PuriCare Wearable uses two H13 HEPA filters, which are the same filters used in the company's home air purifier products. It allows users to breath in clean, filtered air, according to LG.

The wearable is equipped with a respiratory sensor that detects the cycle and volume of the wearer's breath, and it adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly, speeding up to assist air intake or slowing down when exhaling to make breathing easier, the company said.

"The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits," said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it's important that we're able to offer solutions that add measurable value."

LG says it's ergonomically designed to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin, and it can be comfortably worn for "hours on end." It offers eight hours of battery life on the low setting and two hours on high.

The wearable also offers a charging case that is equipped with a UV-LED light that "kills harmful germs." LG also bills the mask as an "environmentally responsible solution," as the company says that every part of the LG PuriCare Wearable is replaceable and recyclable.

There are no details on how much it will sell for or when it will be released.

IFA 2020 takes place Sept. 3-5.