Let us know: How are you responding to the coronavirus in Philadelphia?

Schools closures. Ban on public gatherings. Long lines at grocery stores.

As outbreak of the coronavirus continues to disrupt the daily lives of residents, The Philadelphia Tribune wants to know how you are responding to the virus and what you're seeing throughout the city.

Are you a parent who had to call out of work on Friday because the School District of Philadelphia closed down your child's school?

Have you been told to work from home?

How has your weekly routine been affected?

Are you seeing empty public spaces?

Send your comments, tips and photos to mdonofrio@phillytrib.com or call 215-893-5782.