Let us know: How are you responding to the coronavirus in Philadelphia?

  • Michael D'Onofrio Tribune Staff Writer
  • 0
Giant

The toilet paper and paper towel aisle at Giant in Levittown, Bucks County, on Thursday night. 

 Tribune Staff Photo/Christina Kristofic

Schools closures. Ban on public gatherings. Long lines at grocery stores.

As outbreak of the coronavirus continues to disrupt the daily lives of residents, The Philadelphia Tribune wants to know how you are responding to the virus and what you're seeing throughout the city.  

Are you a parent who had to call out of work on Friday because the School District of Philadelphia closed down your child's school?

Have you been told to work from home? 

How has your weekly routine been affected? 

Are you seeing empty public spaces? 

Send your comments, tips and photos to mdonofrio@phillytrib.com or call 215-893-5782. 

215-893-5782, mdonofrio@phillytrib.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Videos sponsored by:

Mountain View

Recent Videos

2020 Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards Luncheon

In a packed dining room inside the Union League in Center City, The Philadelphia Tribune honored three Philadelphians with its History Maker Award and paid homage to others positioned to make history at the annual Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards Luncheon on Thursday.

Submit Your News & Events

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.

Weather by NBC10