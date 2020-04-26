A global scramble to bring cruise passengers home amid the coronavirus pandemic reached its endgame last week as the last ship at sea operated by a major company docked in the Italian port of Genoa to disembark its passengers.
Prior to arriving in Genoa on Wednesday, Costa Deliziosa, which departed Venice on a round the world voyage on January 5, was identified by Cruise Lines International Association as the only one of its vessels still carrying a significant number of passengers.
The association, known as CLIA, is an umbrella organization covering 95% of all cruise ships, including those owned by the industry’s largest operators.
Costa Deliziosa’s arrival in Genoa follows worldwide efforts by many cruise operators to bring their ships safely home and repatriate those on board, amid numerous outbreaks of the virus that have left the industry reeling.
Some ships have struggled to find safe harbor, with authorities at destinations turning them away because of fears the disease would spread. Other vessels have been subjected to controversial quarantines.
Costa Cruises said there were 1,519 passengers on board and 898 crew members on board the Deliziosa.
The vessel was originally due to return to Venice on April 26 after a 113-day voyage. The ship was cleared to keep sailing even after operator Costa Cruises — an Italian subsidiary of the U.S.-based Carnival Corp. — suspended other sailings in March.
That decision followed CLIA’s move to halt all operations from U.S. ports as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and outbreaks were reported on several vessels.
Although the Costa Deliziosa has continued to sail around the world, before this week no one had left the ship in more than a month.
Some passengers disembarked and traveled home when the ship stopped off in Perth, Australia, on March 16. The only passengers allowed to step ashore were those with booked flights.
The ship docked in Barcelona on April 20 where 295 Spanish, Portuguese and French passengers left the ship, the cruise line said.
There are no reports of COVID-19 on board. The port authority of Genoa told CNN that one passenger passed away on board on April 6, but the death was not believed to be related to coronavirus.
The remaining passengers, including Americans, Italians and some French citizens, are expected to leave the ship in Genoa.
Among them, U.S. passenger Dana Lindberg told CNN Travel she was unsure what would happen when the ship arrived.
“I still have no idea what that means for me getting back to the USA,” she said on Monday. “I don’t know if we stay on the ship waiting for a flight, go to hotel, or if a flight will be offered on Wednesday.”
The cruise line said on Tuesday that it had “organized transportation to the various countries of residence.”
Lindberg said her voyage on the Costa Deliziosa was a “once in a lifetime trip” that she’d had planned since early 2018.
Boarding the world cruise in January, Lindberg did not consider that the itinerary would be impacted. It was only in February, as COVID-19 fears ramped up, that the ship revised its voyage to avoid Asia.
Costa Deliziosa’s docking follows the arrivals of two other CLIA cruise ships on Monday.
MSC Magnifica disembarked its passengers in Marseille, France, ending a world voyage that also began back in January but has, since March 10, only involved stops to take on fuel and provisions. There were no cases of COVID-19 on board.
In the U.S., the Pacific Princess arrived in Los Angeles after setting sail on a 111-day world cruise back in January.
Most of its passengers had returned home to the United States after disembarking in Australia on or around March 21. Only passengers who couldn’t fly due to medical reasons remained on board the ship.
Princess Cruises said there were 119 passengers on board and no known cases of COVID-19.
While most cruise ship passengers have now disembarked, many crew members remain on vessels across the world, either quarantining or manning the ships until cruising starts up again.
