In this photo taken Sunday, March 29, 2020, Boureima Gassambe speaks to The Associated Press at the makeshift camp for the internally displaced where he and around 600 others live in an abandoned school on the outskirts of the capital, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. “We ran away from the terrorists and came here, but now there’s the coronavirus, and we don’t know what will happen,” said Gassambe. (Photo/Sam Mednick)