City health officials announced 131 additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Philadelphia.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 23,822 since the outbreak began here.

No additional inmates in city jails have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials reported.

City health officials confirmed 11 additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in the city to 1,425. Approximately 52% of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

A total of 649 people in Southeastern Pennsylvania currently are being treated for COVID-19 in area hospitals; approximately 52% of them are in Philadelphia.

Officials encourage protesters to get tested

Because large groups of people have gathered at numerous protests across the city, health officials believe that there may be an increased likelihood that participants may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Officials are urging those who were in or near a protest to follow these recommendations: monitor for symptoms like new-onset fever, cough, or shortness of breath for 14 days; try to stay away from other people for 14 days; if you can’t stay at home, be sure to wear a mask properly and try to stay at least 6 feet from others and get tested for the coronavirus seven days after having been in a crowd.

Those seeking testing do not need to identify that they were at a protest but instead should say they were near someone who may have had COVID-19.