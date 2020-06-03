City officials are still planning to enter into the "yellow phase" of reopening businesses on Friday.

All non-life-sustaining businesses in the city have been closed since the middle of March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. City health officials have said it is still safer for residents to stay at home, but it is time to open up some lower-risk businesses and activities.

When the city enters the yellow phase, the following businesses will be allowed to operate:

Restaurants (including food trucks and walk-up ordering, no dine-in service)

Retail businesses (curbside and delivery are strongly encouraged)

Child care centers

Outdoor youth day camps and recreation

Outdoor parks-related amenities

Office-based businesses (telework still required whenever feasible)

Consumer banking

Automobile sales

Real estate activities

Manufacturing

Warehouse operations

All businesses that reopen will be required to follow a "safe mode" checklist to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Industry-specific guidelines can be found at http://bit.ly/PHLYellow

Cases

City health officials on Wednesday announced 126 additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 23,160 since the start of the outbreak here.

No one in the city's jails has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

City health officials confirmed 34 new deaths from coronavirus-related illness in the city, bringing the total number of people in the city who have died to 1,324. Approximately 53% of the people who have died were residents of long-term care facilities.

City health officials reported on Wednesday that 744 people in the region were hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness; approximately 53% of them are in Philadelphia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to show signs of receding," said city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. The number of people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 is now 60% below the peak that we saw in late April. While the number of newly reported deaths is 34, many of these deaths occurred some time ago; overall, we are continuing to see decline, and are now averaging fewer than 10 per day."

City health officials will continue to track new cases, hospitalizations and deaths to make sure the city is entering the yellow phase safely, Farley said.

Officials encourage protesters to get tested

City health officials are concerned that residents who participated in rallies for Black Lives Matter and protests of the killing of George Floyd could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Many of the demonstrations had hundreds — even thousands — of participants, and they frequently stood closer together than 6 feet.

The city Department of Public Health advises that anyone who was at or near a protest self-quarantine for 14 days; monitor their personal health for fever, cough or shortness of breath; wear a mask and practice social distancing if they have to go out; and get tested for the novel coronavirus seven days after the event.