City health officials are concerned that residents who participated in rallies for Black Lives Matter and protests of the killing of George Floyd could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Many of the demonstrations had hundreds — even thousands — of participants, and they frequently stood closer together than 6 feet.
The city Department of Public Health advises that anyone who was at or near a protest self-quarantine for 14 days; monitor their personal health for fever, cough or shortness of breath; wear a mask and practice social distancing if they have to go out; and get tested for the novel coronavirus seven days after the event.
Cases
City health officials confirmed 153 additional cases of novel coronavirus infection in Philadelphia on Tuesday. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the city to 23,034 since the outbreak began.
No more inmates of city jails have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
City health officials counted three new deaths from coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who died from the coronavirus to 1,290. Approximately 53% of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.
A total of 781 people are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness in the region; approximately 53% are in Philadelphia hospitals.
