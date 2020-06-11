City officials say they’re seeing continued, positive trends when it comes to new coronavirus cases, but that doesn’t mean residents should throw caution to the wind.

Nearly a week after moving to the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s recovery plan, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city is still seeing new cases. There have been 156 confirmed since Wednesday, for a total of 24,107 since the pandemic began.

“Now this 156 number is higher than we’ve seen, but we did get many test results in today — more than 2,100,” Farley said.

He added, he’s concerned about the impact a spate of recent protests will have on overall city health, but noted that many of the protesters were wearing masks.

He reported one new death since Wednesday, for a total of 1,434. More than 300 people remain hospitalized with the virus.

As part of its relatively cautious reopening plan, Philadelphia plans to allow outdoor dining to resume this week.

City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Thursday that restaurants that already have patio areas or sidewalk café licenses can begin offering seating there on Friday. Those that don’t have outdoor licenses can opt for other solutions, like using parking spaces, empty lots or shutting down streets with city approval.

“We’ve committed to a three-day turnaround for sidewalk cafes and for what we are calling ‘streeteries’ along the curb lane in parking spaces,” Deputy Managing Director Michael Carroll said. “If folks are looking to do a street closure … that will take more time, but I’m hopeful we can turn those types of applications around in about five to 10 business days.”

The city is also offering up grants and loans in an effort to help businesses that were hit hard by recent unrest and looting.

Abernathy said $1.4 million in grants have been dedicated “to help businesses in historically disadvantaged communities that experienced damage or inventory loss from the recent civil unrest to cover expenses to recover and reopen.”

The city is launching the grant program in partnering with the nonprofit Merchants Fund, and Abernathy said they’re hoping to raise more money going forward. He said a $3-million loan program called Restart PHL is also available for certain impacted small business owners.