The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 252 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases since the outbreak began in the city to 22,881.

“The numbers are looking better, but we must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” said health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley in a written statement. “We continue to watch the numbers and we encourage everyone to remember you are safer at home.”

City health officials said Monday that three more people died from coronavirus-related illness, bringing the total number of people in the city who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 1,287. Approximately 53% of the people who died were long-term care facility residents.

A total of 815 people in the region are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness; approximately 52% are in Philadelphia hospitals.

Farley said any residents who have to go out for essential activities “should continue to follow the guidelines” established by the local, state and federal health officials.

“People should commit to wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet from others, and washing hands frequently,” he said.

Going into the ‘yellow phase’

The city is expected to enter the “yellow phase” of reopening on Friday.

In that phase, some low-risk activities are permitted, such as walk-in ordering at restaurants and retail businesses.

Child care centers, outdoor youth day camps, office-based businesses, consumer banking, automobile sales, real estate activities, manufacturing, and warehouse operations may resume in the “yellow phase.”

As businesses restart, they will be required to follow a safety checklist of operations called “Safe Mode” to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.