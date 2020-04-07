FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A federal judge denied Kelly's request that he be released from custody out of concern that he might contract the coronavirus. He is being held in a federal in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges. “The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial. "The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.” — Chicago Tribune via AP/Antonio Perez