Jill Biden, Bob Casey talk to educators during virtual campaign stop in Pittsburgh

If Joe Biden was the president, the country would already have a strategic plan for reopening schools in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, his wife said during a virtual campaign stop on Tuesday.

“He would have given emergency funding to schools," Jill Biden said. “We would have a secretary of education who can give us direction and help guide us back into the classrooms. He would keep our students and teachers safe.”

Jill Biden and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) spoke with Pittsburgh teachers Tuesday about the safe reopening of Pennsylvania schools.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

“When it comes to education, we know that the policy Joe Biden will implement will make sure our kids and educators are safe,” Casey said. “I have confidence in his ability to lead and that he will always give good advice on education and other key issues.”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recently outlined a plan for reopening schools safely in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and called on Congress to approve roughly $34 billion in emergency funding to ensure schools have the necessary resources to open safely.

Biden's plan states that state and local officials' decisions to open schools should be based on science, circumstances within the community, and providing the safety of students and educators.

His proposal comes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in some parts of the country is climbing and administrators of grade schools, colleges and universities across the country are struggling with reopening plans.

At the same time that Jill Biden and Casey were speaking with Pittsburgh teachers, School District of Philadelphia administrators announced that they had changed direction with their plans. They now want to start the school year with students learning entirely online, as opposed to the plan they announced two weeks ago that would have had students coming into school buildings two days per week.

Administrators, teachers and parents across Pennsylvania and the U.S. have expressed concerns in recent weeks about social distancing measures and ventilation in schools, cleanliness and getting kids to keep masks on, among other things.

“We know that nobody wants to be in the classroom more than educators and students, but we need to do that safely,” said Jill Biden, a community college professor and educator for 36 years.

Laura O’Rorke, a high school history and government teacher in Pittsburgh, said that while she loves her job and teaching, “she doesn’t want to go back into the classroom “without a proper plan in place.”

“I want to be at my classroom door waving to my students on the first day of school and I want to get my own children off the bus, but safety and a sense of security has to come first,” O'Rorke said. “No learning can take place without those things.”

Scott Mandarino has been teaching in the Pittsburgh public schools for over 18 years. He said there were many challenges at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Students were faced with food insecurity, lack of technology, and we had no plan for how to continue students' education,” Mandarino said. “Despite the challenges, my colleagues and I learned new software, adapted to the curriculum, and continued educating our students.”

Mandarino said he doesn’t have a problem going back into the classroom, but the “infection rates have to remain low.”

“Schools have to have the appropriate health safety guidelines and the adequate resources to implement those safeguards,” Mandarino said. “I believe with Joe Biden’s leadership we can begin to address some of the needs of the educators.”