Jeff Zients, who has coordinated the Biden administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, is leaving the job next month and will be replaced by Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday.
In his statement, Biden profusely praised Zients, saying he had "put his decades of management experience to work formulating and executing on a plan to build the infrastructure we needed to deliver vaccines, tests, treatment, and masks to hundreds of millions of Americans."
Zients was a business executive before joining the Obama administration and leading the National Economic Council. He later served as a co-chairman of Biden's transition team.
Jha, who will take over as the White House covid coordinator, has appeared frequently on television to offer his insights on the pandemic.
"Dr. Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence," Biden said.
In a Washington Post op-ed in late January, Jha counseled against prematurely declaring victory against the pandemic.
"These upcoming months will feel like a reprieve, and rightly so," he wrote. "Restrictions likely will be eased as we go back to a new sense of 'normal.' But we also must remain prepared for what's ahead - because there is little reason to believe that the pandemic is over."
In his statement, Biden recounted progress made under his administration in combating the pandemic.
"When Jeff took this job, less than 1% of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home COVID tests," he said. "Today, almost 80% of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month."
Biden also acknowledged that work remains to be done.
"We need to provide tests, and treatments, and masks," he said. "We must fight the virus overseas, prepare for new waves, and new variants - all of which can be coming. And we must work with Congress to fund these vital steps, as time is running out to stay ahead of the virus."
