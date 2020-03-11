Jamaica has become the first to pull out of the 125th annual Penn Relays over concerns about the coronavirus.
The Jamaican government on Tuesday banned all of the country’s schools from traveling to participate in the annual three-day competition, said Irwine Clare, chief executive officer of Team Jamaica Bickle, which provides support for Jamaican and Caribbean athletes during the competition.
Tuesday also marked the same day the Caribbean island nation and Philadelphia logged their first COVID-19 cases.
Dave Johnson, director of the Penn Relays, said he was not shocked by Jamaica’s decision to pull out “because this has been lurking for a while,” referring to the coronavirus.
When asked about the effect Jamaica’s absence will have on the race, Johnson said, “I don’t know. That’s what we’ll find out.”
Johnson confirmed the Penn Relays still are scheduled to take place next month (April 23-25) and organizers were “monitoring this day by day.” He said “everything is possible” when asked if organizers were considering canceling the event.
“If a governmental or health organization says that we cannot continue, then at that point that’s when it’s clearly shut down,” he said. “Right now, we are proceeding as if it will happen.”
Lincoln University announced Wednesday that it will not send student athletes to the Penn Relays due to concerns about coronavirus.
“In the wake of the coronavirus protocols put in place by the university, the Lincoln University Athletics Department has canceled the remainder of the spring sports season,” school Athletic Director Harry Stinson III said in a released statement. The historically Black university was planning to send 16 students to the race.
Johnson said Baltimore public school administrators also are considering pulling out of the Penn Relays.
Students from an estimated 50 international high schools were expected to take part in the Penn Relays, with those from Jamaica making up the majority (30 to 35 high schools). Between 10 and 12 Caribbean nations are still expected to send high school athletes to the event. Dozens of other foreign athletes who attend U.S. colleges and universities also will compete.
The Penn Relays is the oldest track and field carnival in the U.S. It has never been canceled during its 125-year history, including in 1917 when the U.S. entered World War I and the following year when the Spanish Flu pandemic reached the city.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of participation by Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Jamaican athletes will not participate in the race because the “travel and the location could involve levels of risk that we would like to discourage,” Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton said in a release on the country’s government website.
Jamaica’s absence will be “a loss for us,” Irwin said. Many athletes were expected to showcase “significant firepower” as they vie for positions on the country’s Olympic team this year.
“We’re disappointed,” Clare said, “because for us it represents our opportunity for Jamaicans in the diaspora to be entertained and to give support to our athletes, many of whom would probably be going on to represent the country at various global events.”
The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts the event, said in a news release on its website Wednesday that there are no travel or spectator restrictions affecting the race. Crowd sizes for the event typically swell to more than 110,000.
But in response to COVID-19, the university began travel and event attendance restrictions through April 17 in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
The Kenney administration has recommended that individuals not attend large public gatherings of more than 5,000 people, but did not cancel any events. On Tuesday, organizers of the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled the event over concerns about the virus.
