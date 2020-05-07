Cordarial O. Holloway wears a protective mask as his tie blows in the wind after a funeral at Cedar Hill Cemetery, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Dawson, Ga. By nearly every measure, COVID-19 patients in this patch of Georgia are faring worse than almost anywhere else in the country, according to researchers at Emory University in Atlanta who found that the virus has been more deadly in places with high social vulnerability indicators, like poverty and low-income households. — AP Photo/Brynn Anderson