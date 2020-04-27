Long before the COVID-19 public health crisis, Philadelphians — particularly those in communities of color — have been struggling. Widespread poverty, underemployment, overwhelming health disparities, and lack of access to basic health services are a daily reality for over 25 percent of our neighbors, friends and families. That’s 400,000 people — 400,000 right here in our own backyard — who are in need of support.
Philadelphia’s latest Health of the City report shows that of the six leading causes of death related to chronic health conditions — heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease — rates are worse for Black Philadelphians than for every other racial group. And sadly, Philadelphia communities with high concentrations of Black residents are 28 times more likely than white neighborhoods to have less access to primary care physicians.
A new troubling reality has surfaced during this time of coronavirus — the front-line staff and essential employees who continue to report to work every day are disproportionately Black. Nurses, car-share drivers, mail carriers, grocery store clerks and first responders are just some of public-facing jobs that members of our communities of color continue to bravely carry out — out of necessity and obligation. The same people who are told to “Stay Home, Save Lives” do not have the luxury of staying home if they want to keep food on the table.
If anything, the COVID-19 outbreak has proved that viruses do not discriminate. But for communities already facing geographic and economic barriers to quality health care, the virus has underscored these disparities. While most early cases affected white patients, data shows that the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia are among Black individuals.
We can and we must do better. We must commit to saving all lives, regardless of skin color or socioeconomic realities. Here are a few of the ways we can help:
• Provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): One of the simplest ways is to ensure that all front-line workers have access to PPE — whether it’s for those working in hospitals, in grocery stores or food delivery, delivery drivers, transportation workers, or any other interpersonal job. Activists and volunteers in a Minnesota community are mobilizing to sew and distribute masks to Black neighborhoods. How can our Philly government, corporations, nonprofits and individuals work together to supply our homeless shelters, community centers, churches and corner stores to distribute PPE to our Black and brown communities? Help us to spread the word — there is power in numbers.
• Reinforce social distancing: We all play a role in keeping our families and neighbors safe. However, a city survey found that 54 percent of African Americans are less likely to reduce their social contacts since the outbreak started in the city, compared with 64 percent of whites who do. To ensure the social distancing message is reaching vulnerable communities, the City of Philadelphia has taken out advertisements in newspapers; held virtual town halls with the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement; and is reaching out to churches, among other efforts. You can participate by sharing the right information on social media. Only share from reputable sources — such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the City of Philadelphia — to reduce rumors and misinformation. And, follow @UACoalition and hashtag #InThisTogetherPhilly on Twitter and Instagram, where we are sharing content that targets Philadelphia youth and communities of color to inform and empower them to be safe and stay healthy during the outbreak.
• Share best practices: While it may seem obvious, not everyone knows how to practice safe social distancing, properly wear a mask, or safely enter their home after working a shift at a front-line job. We must continue to share messages of proper practices and precautions that will protect others from asymptomatic transmissions of the virus. Prominent African Americans like Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, among others, are working to spread the word. But we all know that it starts at home — and I’m doing my part too. I am telling my friends and neighbors — and asking them to share with their friends and neighbors too. We’re in this together, and together we’ll get through this.
These are patterns that have existed for a long time. Sadly, it has taken a global pandemic to shine a light on these devastating disparities. For now, we must all do our part to save lives, even though those efforts may seem small in comparison to the impact of this virus. In the end, I know that we will prevail.
