Indoor dining at Philadelphia restaurants is officially canceled for the summer.

As a second novel coronavirus wave strikes the city, the Kenney administration again delayed the resumption of indoor dining — until Sept. 1.

Positive cases are on the rise, spreading primarily through family contact and social events, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley on Tuesday. But he did not anticipate reviving the broader citywide lockdowns.

“There’s no denying that there’s a significantly increased trend in cases across the city,” Farley said, adding, “This second wave of the epidemic has now reached Philadelphia.”

Indoor dining, Farley said, was “inherently risky,” noting clusters of positive cases have originated from indoor dining elsewhere in the state and across the country.

“Indoors, we know the risk is greater when people are not wearing masks because they’re eating and drinking,” Farley said.

Case numbers averaged 164 cases a day as of last Friday, up from an average of 111 two weeks prior.

The city's contact tracing program found more than a quarter of individuals with positive cases said they traveled outside the state during the time they were potentially infected. The most common travel sites were New Jersey beaches, Farley said.

Mayor Jim Kenney called on younger residents to avoid “the temptation to attend parties or be in large crowds.”

The administration’s ban on indoor dining was the second this month and yet another blow to a restaurant industry cratering under coronavirus restrictions. The city has approximately 4,200 restaurants.

Steven Scott Bradley, chairman of the board of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, said the indoor dining ban was “devastating” and a “hardship” for Black restaurateurs.

But Bradley stressed that “health was No. 1 in our neighborhood,” noting that the novel coronavirus disproportionately affected Blacks. Overall, Bradley remained positive that many Black-owned restaurants would pivot and survive the pandemic.

“The story of Black entrepreneurship is we’re survivors,” he said.

Saba Tedla, owner of Booker's Restaurant and Bar in West Philadelphia, was in favor of maintaining the ban, saying she was "more fearful of a bigger shutdown" if restaurants rushed to fully reopen.

Tedla said 100 seats inside her restaurant were going unused and revenues were down 40% compared to before the pandemic. To remain afloat, Tedla retooled her menu to cater to takeout orders, changed her hours, and expanded outdoor seating. She didn't expect indoor dining to resume until the first quarter of 2021 and was making plans for how to operate during the coming colder months.

“We have to be ahead of the game,” she said.

Jason Coles, the co-founder of Katika, the digital platform to locate Black-owned businesses, expected the indoor dining ban to be a death knell for many restaurants.

"We understand that it's for safety reasons," Coles said, "but at the same time there's going to be so many businesses that, unfortunately, won't be able to recover from this unless there's some concerted effort to have a specific program to jump-start them back from a dead stage."

New cases

The city added 142 positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 29,945. The city’s positive test rate was 5.2% last week, which has remained generally consistent from previous weeks.

Deaths from the disease remained steady at 1,678 with no new fatalities reported.

As of Tuesday, African Americans made up the highest number of coronavirus cases in the city (46%), hospitalizations (55.5%) and deaths from the disease (52%), according to city data. African Americans are the largest racial group in the city, making up about 44% of the population.

Collar counties around Philadelphia also are seeing increases in positive cases, including Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties. Yet Farley noted that case counts nationwide were stabilizing.

The city remains in a modified “green” phase. In early July, the Kenney administration eased some restrictions to allow the reopening of casinos, museums, libraries and indoor shopping malls, albeit with restrictions.

Contact tracing program

A lack of staffing and contact information for individuals who test positive is hampering the city’s coronavirus contact tracing program.

Last week, the contact tracers attempted to reach 613 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus for whom the city had phone numbers, Farley said. Of those, 55% completed the interview, 6% refused, and 38% could not be reached. Farley said tracers were able to connect with 73% of the contacts provided to them by those with positive cases.

Contact tracers were unable to contact 12% of the total because they did not have a phone number for them and 8% because of a lack of staff, Farley said.

“We are trying to reach all the others,” Farley said.

A lack of trust could be hindering the program.

“A lot of people have a distrust of government these days,” Farley said, adding, “there’s no downside to participating in this."

Farley stressed the contact tracing program does not collect information on people’s immigration status, the health department does not share people’s information, and contact tracers undergo confidentiality training.

The city has built out a new division within the Department of Public Health and hired 108 people for the contact tracing program, of which 57% are African American, 25% white, 6% Latino and 11% Asian.

Laboratories processing the coronavirus tests provide the names of individuals who test positive. City workers then call and interview those people, request anyone they were in contact with, and then attempt to reach those contacts.

City travel ban

City officials are discouraging residents from visiting half of the United States.

The city’s travel ban suggests residents avoid 25 states, including Maryland, Texas, California and North Carolina. Those banned states, labeled as "red," have recorded at least 90 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

“People should not travel from Philadelphia to any of the ‘red’ states if it can be avoided,” Kenney said.

Residents who travel to or from a state on the travel ban should quarantine for 14 days. The full list can be found at phila.gov/covid19.