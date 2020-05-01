As the state plans to start reopening its coronavirus-damaged economy, it will be crucial that businesses and other organizations maintain social distancing, wearing masks and other protective gear.
Gov. Tom Wolf said last Friday he’s concerned about a second wave of infection. Wolf said whether a second wave happens will depend on people maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and other protective gear even after he starts gradually lifting stay-at-home orders.
“That’s a big concern and one of the things we don’t know is how big that wave is going to be,” Wolf said. “We do know that it’s going to be determined in part by how we behave.”
Wolf has said he plans to start lifting a broader set of restrictions by region by May 8, with the northwest and north-central regions likely to go first.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of the Geisinger Health System, said the pandemic will stick around into June, July and maybe August depending on the region.
“This is not the time to ease up,” he said. “I think the distancing efforts, the precautions that we’ve all been taking have been paying off. … But if there’s ever a time to be more careful, it’s now.”
Throughout the country, the split over when and how to ease the restrictions has often been along partisan lines.
In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that with hospitalizations dropping, he will reopen churches and restaurant dining on Friday while keeping social-distancing guidelines.
In Georgia, some restaurants reopened for limited dine-in service Monday as the state continued a loosening of coronavirus restrictions, but many chose to remain closed for the time being.
Permission for dine-in service and for movie theaters to reopen comes after other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, were allowed to start seeing customers Friday. While many gratefully opened their doors after a month-long closure, others didn’t feel ready yet and remained shuttered.
Trump, who has also stressed the need to get the economy chugging again, said last week that Georgia’s plan was too much too fast. The president specifically said spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and barber shops should not reopen immediately.
In fact, civil rights and religious leaders urge African Americans to defy the governor’s efforts to reopen businesses.
In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, told ABC her state is not ready and needs more robust testing, community tracing and a plan for isolating the sick.
“We’ve got to be nimble and we have to follow the science and be really smart about how we reengage,” she said.
For many governors, mayors and business leaders this will be an agonizing and delicate balancing act.
As states shift their focus away from stay-at-home measures and toward fixing ravaged economies, there is a concern that states, cities and local businesses and organizations do not prematurely lift restrictions that could spark a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
What is clear is that as the economy reopens social distancing must be maintained.
