Bob Dettmer, left, who has Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, eats dinner with his round-the-clock caretaker, Marjorie Salmon, at their home in Stamford, Conn., May 29, 2019. Home health care is the fastest growing major job category in the country, one of the most emotionally and personally demanding, and one of the worst paid. (Jackie Molloy/The New York Times)