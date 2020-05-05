FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, volunteers line up to begin taking hundreds of free COVID-19 tests at a pop-up site at the House of Hope in Decatur, Ga. Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health, their safety and their rights just don’t seem to matter. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)